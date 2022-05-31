Elgin music festival MacMoray to return with two stages in 2023 after sold out first year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Elgin music festival MacMoray will be returning in 2023 after a widely praised first year in 2022.

This Easter Elgin’s Cooper Park hosted famed acts including The Vengaboys, Bob Geldof’s Boomtown Rats and S Club.

Now the organisers are preparing to do it all over again in 2023.

So far, the organisers have promised that instead of a single outdoor stage – 2023 will have two.

They have also promised more bars, more food and drink stalls, a funfair, and “much more”.

The official MacMoray Easter Festival Facebook page released a video this week showing off last year’s success.

MacMoray Easter Festival 2023 🚨 Big Announcement 🚨 🐣 Tag 🐣 Share 🐣 Save the Date 🐣 Enjoy 🐣 Posted by MacMoray Easter Festival on Saturday, 28 May 2022

They also confirmed the dates for the 2023 festival as the May Day bank holiday weekend on April 29-30.

After this year’s success, the event organiser Andy Macdonald said that he would like to make it an annual event.

The sell-out crowd of 7,500 enjoyed the music so much that organisers admitted they were “overwhelmed” with their enthusiasm on the day.

For more information on MacMoray festival visit their website here.