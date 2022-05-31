Elgin music festival MacMoray to return with two stages in 2023 after sold out first year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin music festival MacMoray to return with two stages in 2023 after sold out first year

By Cameron Roy
May 31, 2022, 2:10 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 2:13 pm
Elgin's Cooper Park, at MacMoray Festival on 16 April 2022.
The new Elgin music festival MacMoray will be returning in 2023 after a widely praised first year in 2022.

This Easter Elgin’s Cooper Park hosted famed acts including The Vengaboys, Bob Geldof’s Boomtown Rats and S Club.

Now the organisers are preparing to do it all over again in 2023.

So far, the organisers have promised that instead of a single outdoor stage – 2023 will have two.

They have also promised more bars, more food and drink stalls, a funfair, and “much more”.

The official MacMoray Easter Festival Facebook page released a video this week showing off last year’s success.

MacMoray Easter Festival 2023

🚨 Big Announcement 🚨 🐣 Tag 🐣 Share 🐣 Save the Date 🐣 Enjoy 🐣

Posted by MacMoray Easter Festival on Saturday, 28 May 2022

They also confirmed the dates for the 2023 festival as the May Day bank holiday weekend on April 29-30.

After this year’s success, the event organiser Andy Macdonald said that he would like to make it an annual event.

The sell-out crowd of 7,500 enjoyed the music so much that organisers admitted they were “overwhelmed” with their enthusiasm on the day.

For more information on MacMoray festival visit their website here.

MacMoray: The best 38 of our pictures from inaugural Elgin music festival

