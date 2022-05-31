‘They’ll bring their troubles and leave them here’: Emotional moment for Lossiemouth community as new East Beach Bridge opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘They’ll bring their troubles and leave them here’: Emotional moment for Lossiemouth community as new East Beach Bridge opens

By Lauren Robertson
May 31, 2022, 2:45 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 3:55 pm

Lossiemouth locals hopped, skipped and jumped over the new East Beach bridge as it opened after a three-year wait.

The community has finally been reconnected with the golden sands after the old bridge closed due to safety concerns in 2019.

Hundreds gathered on the esplanade as representatives from Lossiemouth Community Development Trust (LCDT), Moray Council and the Scottish Government took their first steps across the bridge.

Hundreds came along to take their first walk across the bridge. Picture by Kenny Elrick

It was an emotional day, both for those who have been involved in the difficult process of building the new bridge during a pandemic and for those who are sad to see the end of the era of the old bridge.

‘I’m hoping one day they’ll love the new bridge’

Rab Forbes is chairman of LCDT’s bridge committee and has been at the forefront of the project since before it was announced the old bridge was to be put out of use.

Standing on the esplanade, sporting a tie with the old bridge on it and preparing to take his first journey across the new one, he said:  “It’s been a long slog.

“I very naively hope that perhaps when people come to the bridge they’ll bring their troubles and leave them here where I’m standing and go over to the beach.

The opening party crossing the bridge. Picture by Jason Hedges

“Whether you walk around for five minutes or a few hours, perhaps your troubles won’t be as big when you come back.”

He added: “This town loved the old bridge, and I’m hoping one day they’ll love the new bridge as much.”

Benefitting the local community

It is estimated that the bridge being out of action has cost the Lossiemouth economy around £1.5 million per year.

With the new bridge in place for the warmer months, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands Mairi Gougeon said she expects the community to benefit greatly from the new bridge.

“I think it will have a big impact on the local community and the local economy,” she said.

The old bridge closed in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick

“That’s one thing that was clear when the bridge closed, local businesses felt the impact there, tourism was affected, and I think the biggest impact was on the local community itself.

“They’ve been cut off from this space and I think that’s where it’s brilliant that they get access to the beach again.”

Mental health benefits

Alan McDonald, chairman of LCDT remembered the day £1.8million Scottish Government funding for the bridge had been granted as “memorable”.

He wasn’t surprised to see so many people making their way across the bridge in the first hour of it being open to the public.

“This will bring economic and social benefits without a doubt,” he said.

“You look at people’s health issues, general health, mental health, it’s lovely to get out into the fresh air and walk along a beautiful beach.”

Beaver Bridges, who constructed the new bridge, will be returning to the area in the next week to deconstruct and recycle the old bridge.

Watch: Timelapse shows Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge taking shape

