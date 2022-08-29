Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Children at Milne’s Primary School in Fochabers have been sent home for the day following a power failure.

Parents and guardians have been called to collect their children.

A power outage in the area has forced the closure of Milne’s Primary School and Nursery and Fochabers Nursery.

The closures, which will affect more than 180 children, will be in place for the rest of the day.

Parents and guardians received a message just before 10am asking them to collect their children immediately.

The school and nursery should reopen on Tuesday as normal.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “Children and young people at Milne’s Primary School and Nursery, and Fochabers Nursery, have been collected by their parents and carers this morning due to a power outage in the area.

“We anticipate power being restored this afternoon which will allow these settings to re-open as normal tomorrow. We encourage parents and carers to check the service disruption portal on the council’s website for further updates.”