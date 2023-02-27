Controversial works at historic Millie Bothy halted after Moray Council steps in amidst local concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Controversial works at historic Millie Bothy halted after Moray Council steps in amidst local concerns

By Lauren Taylor
February 27, 2023, 5:15 pm Updated: February 27, 2023, 7:03 pm
Landscape work has been carried out around the Millie Bothy. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Landscape work has been carried out around the Millie Bothy. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Controversial works at a historic fishing bothy at an unspoiled Moray beach have been halted after the council stepped in.

Last year, a planning application was submitted to transform the derelict Millie Bothy, nestled in Roseisle Forest, into a holiday home.

This is the third time an application has been submitted by agents Aurora Planning to develop the stone bothy.

Thousands of people have objected to the development since the first planning application.

However, while the planning application is still awaiting a decision, works on the coast between Burghead and Findhorn have been reported to be taking place, causing unrest in the local community.

The dune appears to have been flattened with vegetation pulled from the ground. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council has now issued a temporary stop notice, preventing further work being carried out on the site.

The local authority confirmed that the notice was served, but due to the pending planning application could not comment any further.

If work is continued, it will be treated as an offence and those responsible could be fined up to £50,000.

Only open sand dune in the forest

The Millie Bothy, which is thought to have been used for salmon fishing in the 19th Century, stands stoically in a clearing around 250ft away from the beach.

It is thought the site is the only open sand dune in the area and has a complex ecosystem.

But concerned locals, many of whom use the forest on a daily basis, reported seeing JCB machinery in the clearing and work taking place around the remains of the bothy.

😡Further works taking place today on a designated SLA even though planning consent has not been agreed at this location.

Posted by Roseisle Forest. Development planned at the Millie Burn on Saturday, 4 February 2023

They say gorse bushes, which were once full of birds, have been cleared from the area while hawthorn trees have been uprooted and removed from around the structure.

As well as pollinating insects, there was also evidence of rabbits, foxes, bats, and even otters, living in the area.

Machinery has accessed the site using a narrow path through the forest, allegedly damaging some of the trees.

Trees damaged by the machinery heading to the clearing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Too little, too late’

While many are “delighted” the local authority has served the temporary notice, others believe damage has already been done.

Eoin MacDonald walks in the area every day and reported the works to Moray Council when he realised what was going on.

“You can’t hear any birds,” he lamented. “They’ve ripped out everything the birds used to go to.

“You used to walk through here and there were birds chirping away all the time. You walk through here now and it’s dead silent.”

The 66-year-old who lives locally explained some people feel the local authority has failed to safeguard land covered by its own Local Development Plan and the special landscape area of Culbin to Burghead coastline by not reacting more quickly.

Mr MacDonald, who is now retired, said: “The landowner has taken advantage of this lax approach and carried out all the work necessary to re-route public footpaths, as shown in their planning application.

“The damage done is what we have been striving to avoid and whilst we are delighted the council has now taken action to stop this it is really too little and too late.

“We can only hope now that they put a permanent stop to any further activity on this site and turn down the planning application once and for all.”

The area is popular with dog walkers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Nature cannot speak for itself’

Jillian Blackhurst runs in the area every other day and finds the development “upsetting” and “wrong”.

The mum was concerned about the safety of her own young children, dog walkers and horseback riders using the area while there were no warning signs about the work taking place.

She highlighted that developers said they would have no negative impact on the environment, but now the 49-year-old local resident believes the damage is beyond repair.

Ms Blackhurst, who works for the NHS, also pointed out that there are other areas that can be transformed into holiday homes, as well as a nearby caravan park.

Some of the vegetation that was cut down by developers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s something I’m very passionate about,” she said. “And I think it’s wrong – it’s awful, it’s upsetting and it’s not going to bring anything to the community.

“This is only the beginning, if they get planning here then it’s all over. You can’t repair the damage now, this is just heartbreaking.

“I think if they were that concerned about the heritage of this bothy what would have been lovely would have been if they stabilised it like Duffus Castle.

“It’s been here since 1860, they could put up a plaque and some boards, that would be a much better way to preserve its history.”

Ms Blackhurst is worried that if planning permission is granted in the area there will be no stopping other developers.

She finished: “The council needs to hear the response from the community, and our voices should be used to protect the environment.

“Nature cannot speak for itself, only we can be that voice.”

Aurora Planning was contacted for a comment.

