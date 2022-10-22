Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts 130 objections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 130 objections have been submitted after plans have been lodged once again to transform a historic fishing bothy near a popular Moray beach into a holiday home.

The derelict Millie Bothy, historically used for salmon fishing in the 19th Century, stands stoically in a clearing in Roseisle Forest, around 250ft away from the beach.

A new planning application has been submitted to Moray Council to transform the unused building into a holiday home, recreating the original form of the bothy.

It would bring the historic building back into use and aims to have no impact on the natural environment or public access rights while bringing tourists to the area.

However, this is the third time an application has been submitted by agents Aurora Planning to develop the stone bothy. And once again, the plans have been criticised and met with objections.

A total of 132 objections have been lodged from people who fear the plans will negatively impact the seemingly untouched coastal area.

‘Area of natural beauty’

The Millie Bothy is situated in a clearing in the forest, and people believe the restoration works would disrupt the “natural beauty”.

Others have suggested building on the site might impact wildlife in the area, including otters and bats. Meanwhile, litter, parking and noise might disrupt the habitat.

Furthermore, there are concerns the tranquility of the woodlands would be disrupted by the development and access would be made more difficult for walkers, cyclists and horseback riders.

One comment said: “Trees would be cut down to gain access to the site. If the building is a holiday let then frequent traffic will need access along popular footpaths through the forest, again disturbing the local wildlife.”

Others listed worries about the site being over-developed and the impact of erosion on the area.

Another comment read: “This is an absolutely beautiful area with stunning natural grasses and grounds. The bothy as is a part of that.

“A beautiful area that should not be disturbed. Enjoyed by generations.”

Meanwhile, others suggested once permission is granted to one developer more may look to build in the woodland.

One objection said: “The proposal and change of use to a holiday home would be detrimental to all wildlife and the Roseisle coastline and forest. If this applicant were to be approved it would set a precedent for further buildings and holiday homes.

“There are plenty of brownfield sites that already have drainage, power supplies in neighbouring towns and villages which would be more suitable for a holiday home, not Roseisle.”

‘Unspoiled open dune area’

Jim Mountford, chairman of Heldon Community Council, has written a letter against the application on behalf of the group following a meeting.

According to the community council, the applicant has already installed a borehole on the site, despite previous planning refusal.

The letter raised concerns about flooding and how the potential rising tides might impact the development.

Mr Mountford explained the community council was concerned about overnight parking, which could then encourage campervans to pitch up in the forest.

The letter read: “Heldon CC note this development would significantly alter the character of this unspoiled open dune area and would be detrimental to the natural environment with no justification for this proposal.

“On this basis and points noted above Heldon CC seek that this application is refused on grounds that it is not in accordance with LDP (local development plan) policy and the character of the area.”

‘Testimony to fisher folk’

Some residents argue restoring the Millie Bothy will be an opportunity to enhance Roseisle Forest and boost tourism in Moray.

There are concerns if the derelict building is left it will deteriorate further.

One person wrote: “I regularly walk from the harbour to the bothy as I have done for over 60 years now.

“Sadly it has been vandalised and gradually disappearing from view. If the council wishes to retain the local heritage then something needs to be done fairly quickly.”

Others hope restoring the bothy will showcase the rich history of the area.

One person called the bothy a “testimony to the fisher folk” who worked there and hoped the project would showcase the rich history of the area.

Consultee recommendations

Sepa has no objections to the proposal on flood risk grounds. Scottish Water also has no objection to the planning application despite there being no waste water infrastructure in the area.

The company has advised the application to investigate their own private options.

Furthermore, the transportation manager for Moray Council has no objections to the application.

However, the Aberdeenshire Council archaeology service has said further information is required to consider the application.

The team has asked for a photographic survey of the existing building to determine how the historic development will be impacted.

History of objections

The Urquhart family purchased the Millie Bothy ruins and the surrounding five acres of land at Roseisle in 2017.

In 2018, they submitted plans to convert the bothy into an office and erect eight self-catering holiday units, in the style of traditional fishing huts, alongside it.

The ambitious plan was rejected unanimously by Moray Council after 400 objections were submitted.

According to the planners, it was refused primarily because of the huts, rather than the restoration and the conversion of the bothy itself.

In 2019, the Urquhart family, whose ancestors fished from the site, appealed to the Scottish Government to have the decision overturned.

More recently, planning permission was sought to redevelop the Millie Bothy building into a holiday home.

However, the application was withdrawn in December 2021 to identify a suitable water supply and for the design to be changed to reflect the original bothy.

Both Aurora Planning and the Urquhart family have been contacted to comment.