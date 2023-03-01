A9 south of Dalwhinnie partially blocked due to two-vehicle collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A9 south of Dalwhinnie partially blocked due to two-vehicle collision

By Ross Hempseed
March 1, 2023, 2:40 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 4:25 pm
The A9 Perth to Inverness road near the Pass of Drumnochter. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services were deployed to a two-vehicle crash on the A9 Perth to Inverness road near Drumnochter.

The collision involving two vehicles occurred at around 2pm this afternoon and blocked the northbound lane of the A9, six miles south of Dalwhinnie.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched three appliances from Aviemore, Newtonmore and Kingussie at the request of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Crews attended the scene and made the scene safe before eventually leaving just after 3pm.

According to Traffic Scotland, the A9 was “partially blocked” with traffic is building up in the area before eventually reopening 4.15pm.

More to follow.

