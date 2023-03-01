A9 south of Dalwhinnie partially blocked due to two-vehicle collision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were deployed to a two-vehicle crash on the A9 Perth to Inverness road near Drumnochter.

The collision involving two vehicles occurred at around 2pm this afternoon and blocked the northbound lane of the A9, six miles south of Dalwhinnie.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched three appliances from Aviemore, Newtonmore and Kingussie at the request of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Crews attended the scene and made the scene safe before eventually leaving just after 3pm.

According to Traffic Scotland, the A9 was “partially blocked” with traffic is building up in the area before eventually reopening 4.15pm.

More to follow.

CLEAR✅ ⌚16:16#A9 Drumochter All lanes now running Northbound following an earlier collision #TakeCare@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 1, 2023