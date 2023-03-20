A920 road between Dufftown and Huntly closed following crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A920 Dufftown to Huntly road was shut by police at Auchindoun following a crash.

Police received reports of the incident at around 11.50am today on the route.

One vehicle was involved in the crash at Auchindoun and the road was closed by officers.

It is understood there were no serious injuries. The road reopened at around 1pm.

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.50am on Monday, police were called to the A920 between Dufftown and Huntly, following a report of a one-vehicle crash.

“The road was cleared around 1pm.”