Timeline revealed for work to start on Erskine’s transformation of Forres hotel

Armed forces charity Erskine have revealed when work will start to transform a Forres hotel into an activity and day centre for veterans.

The group already has already partnered with the Leanchoil Trust in their plans to turn the Leanchoil Hospital into a community hub, veterans centre and affordable housing project in 2027.

But services are needed now.

Since 1864, the Victoria Hotel has been a landmark at the west end of Forres.

Over the years, it has held endless dances, functions and family celebrations. It operated as a hotel until January 2020.

In December, we exclusively revealed the plans for veterans hub.

Erskine bosses have previously raised hopes to open the interim venue at the hotel before the end of this year.

When will construction start?

Next Wednesday, Simpson Builders will start work to turn the building on Tyler Street in Forres into an Erskine Veterans Activity Centre.

The existing hotel car park will close from Tuesday, May 14 to allow for the installation of scaffolding.

Work will take place from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Friday and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

And in order to complete the project within 20 weeks, Erskine is seeking permission to extend the work into bank holidays.

The facility will be modelled on its Reid MacEwen Centre in Bishopton, near Glasgow which helps veterans enjoy sports, music, films and other activities.

Chief executive Ian Cumming said: “We are incredibly excited to begin this transformation. The establishment of the Veterans Activity Centre is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting Veterans and their families.

“We believe that providing a dedicated space for Veterans to come together, access support services, and engage in various activities will greatly benefit the surrounding community and honour the sacrifices made by those who have served our country.

“We are committed to minimising the impact of construction and are grateful for the community’s continued support and understanding.”

Veterans interested in joining the centre can contact Debs Dickson at debra.dickson@erskine.org.uk