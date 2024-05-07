Timeline revealed for work to start on Erskine’s transformation of Forres hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Timeline revealed for work to start on Erskine’s transformation of Forres hotel

Start date for construction work to begin revealed...

By Sean McAngus
The Victoria Hotel in Forres.
The Victoria Hotel in Forres.

Armed forces charity Erskine have revealed when work will start to transform a Forres hotel into an activity and day centre for veterans.

The group already has already partnered with the Leanchoil Trust in their plans to turn the Leanchoil Hospital into a community hub, veterans centre and affordable housing project in 2027.

But services are needed now.

Since 1864, the Victoria Hotel has been a landmark at the west end of Forres.

Over the years, it has held endless dances, functions and family celebrations. It operated as a hotel until January 2020.

Victoria Hotel.

In December, we exclusively revealed the plans for veterans hub.

Erskine bosses have previously raised hopes to open the interim venue at the hotel before the end of this year.

Our exclusive on the plans to transform the hotel into a hub for veterans.

When will construction start?

Next Wednesday, Simpson Builders will start work to turn the building on Tyler Street in Forres into an Erskine Veterans Activity Centre.

The existing hotel car park will close from Tuesday, May 14 to allow for the installation of scaffolding.

Work will take place from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Friday and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

And in order to complete the project within 20 weeks, Erskine is seeking permission to extend the work into bank holidays.

Inside the Victoria Hotel.
Bar area pictured in the Victoria Hotel.

The facility will be modelled on its Reid MacEwen Centre in Bishopton, near Glasgow which helps veterans enjoy sports, music, films and other activities.

Chief executive Ian Cumming said: “We are incredibly excited to begin this transformation. The establishment of the Veterans Activity Centre is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting Veterans and their families.

“We believe that providing a dedicated space for Veterans to come together, access support services, and engage in various activities will greatly benefit the surrounding community and honour the sacrifices made by those who have served our country.

“We are committed to minimising the impact of construction and are grateful for the community’s continued support and understanding.”

Veterans interested in joining the centre can contact Debs Dickson at debra.dickson@erskine.org.uk

Conversation