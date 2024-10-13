Next steps for Elgin restaurant and new homes, nursery and retail units planned for Elgin South development

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is packed with interesting plans.

We share how planning chiefs have approved signs for a new Elgin restaurant and takeaway.

Meanwhile, the go-ahead given to demolish a property to make way for a new home with stunning Lossiemouth East Beach views.

The latest is revealed on the makeover of Aberlour’s Co-op and work at Johnstons Of Elgin.

New homes, a nursery and retail units could be built on the outskirts of Elgin.

But first, we look at approved work to breathe new life – almost literally – into old Macallan buildings.

APPROVED: New life for Macallan buildings

In August, we revealed Macallan’s vision to transform old buildings into a natural haven with a wetland and garden.

The Speyside whisky giants wanted to demolish and extend unused buildings to revamp the industrial site into a home for nature.

The plans have been named Project Marley by the distillers.

Documents from Macallan said the plan is a “unique opportunity” to design and establish a new landscape to enhance the biodiversity of the site.

Why Macallan is developing new nature plan for old distillery

In 2018, Macallan opened its new distillery which is built into a hill overlooking the River Spey near Craigellachie and features a unique grass roof.

It has now turned its attention to the future for its former distillery, warehouses, stores and production buildings.

Now planning chiefs have approved the proposals for the old Macallan site which will include several building being knocked down.

Others will be extended and modernised.

Salvaged parts of the old structures will be kept as “artefacts” to retain the site’s “history and story”.

Macallan bosses say its estate is already home to birds including sky lark and yellowhammer. There are also butterflies and red squirrels.

It says the plans to create a wetland and wild flower meadow will support and champion these species.

SUBMITTED: New homes, nursery and retail units in Elgin South

Springfield Properties have lodged proposals for the Glassgreen Village development phase three in Elgin South.

They include 204 homes with 51 affordable and 153 private, four retail units and a nursery.

There is a mix of house types proposed from one bed flats to four bedroom family homes.

It has been designed to provide modern flexible living spaces where home working is facilitated by high speed fibre broadband and natural energy efficiency.

This development will embrace the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local living. It ensures local people can access services and amenities, such as shops and play parks, easily.

It is part of the Elgin South Masterplan which provides a framework for a large new neighbourhood planned as three connected villages.

Crescent North is now fully completed and South Glassgreen is almost complete.

Meanwhile, Glassgreen Village phase two is under construction.

Village Garden in the east is finished.

And work on phases at Meadows North will commence at a later date.

SUBMITTED: Makeover of Aberlour Co-op

The Co-op store on Aberlour’s High Street is currently undergoing a makeover.

It will include an extended range of fresh produce, new back of shop storage facilities and extra tills.

The food retailer believe the transformation will “better serve and support the community”.

A building warrant has been submitted for some of the work in the makeover which includes internal alterations to the floor layout and new fireboarding to the existing ceiling joists.

According to the warrant, it will cost around £30,000.

Since last month, the store has been shut for the work.

SUBMITTED: Work at Johnstons of Elgin

Johnstons Of Elgin wants to build a fire rated partition wall to separate a storage warehouse and factory at their headquarters.

According to a building warrant, the work could cost around £28,000 on Newmill Road in Elgin.

Macleod And Jordan is representing the cashmere manufacturer and retailer in the process.

APPROVED: End for Lossie house to be replaced by new modern home

In August, we reported how a 1970s style bungalow at 3 Town Hall Lane in Lossiemouth will be demolished to make way for a new modern house.

The bespoke four-bedroom home will overlook the popular East Beach.

It has taken three years for Mr and Mrs W Stennett’s proposals to get the green light.

This comes after a previous refusal at a planning appeal hearing and a design eventually being agreed with planning officials.

The pair had previously wanted to renovate the existing house.

However, the discovery of questionable foundations led to the decision that demolition was the only option.

According to architects CM Design, the new home will honour its unique location and setting.

Now a building warrant has been approved to demolish the existing home.

According to the papers, tearing down the building will cost around £5,000.

APPROVED: Signs for new Elgin takeaway restaurant

In August, we reported on how planning chiefs approved plans to transform a former sweet shop on the town’s South Street into a Greek restaurant and takeaway.

The building at 71 South Street was most recently home to The Candy Shop.

And around four months ago, a building warrant was approved for £10,000 worth of work to give the vacant unit a new purpose.

Greek couple’s journey to Elgin

For six years, Florian and Vanessa Koci have called Elgin their home.

In 2018, the couple swapped Greece for a new life in Moray’s biggest town.

Vanessa most recently worked in the hospitality industry and Florian currently works at Johnstons of Elgin.

The pair have previously exclusively spoke to The Press and Journal about their vision for the Greek Gyros.

The new eating place will have seating for six people.

What is the latest?

Now planning chiefs have approved signage for the new eating place.

The existing frontage to remain and will be unaffected by the works.

And the signage will fit within the existing fascia board.

The pair are hoping to open later this year.

CM Design have been representing the couple in planning.

APPROVED: New use for Forres hotel

The Glasgow School of Art has been granted retrospective consent to turn the Knockomie Inn in Forres into student accommodation.

In 2022, the hotel on Grantown Road closed to guests.

It is understood that the hotel owners Gavin and Penny Ellis have entered a partnership with the Glasgow School of Art School of Innovation and Technology based at Altyre Estate.

The hotel is providing rooms for attending scholars from all over the world.

LDN Architects represented the school in the planning process.

It is believed that no alterations have been made to the building.

