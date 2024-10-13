Next steps for Elgin restaurant and new homes, nursery and retail units planned for Elgin South development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Next steps for Elgin restaurant and new homes, nursery and retail units planned for Elgin South development

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin town centre pictured from the sky. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre pictured from the sky. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is packed with interesting plans.

We share how planning chiefs have approved signs for a new Elgin restaurant and takeaway.

Meanwhile, the go-ahead given to demolish a property to make way for a new home with stunning Lossiemouth East Beach views.

The latest is revealed on the makeover of Aberlour’s Co-op and work at Johnstons Of Elgin.

New homes, a nursery and retail units could be built on the outskirts of Elgin.

But first, we look at approved work to breathe new life – almost literally – into old Macallan buildings.

APPROVED: New life for Macallan buildings

In August, we revealed Macallan’s vision to transform old buildings into a natural haven with a wetland and garden.

The Speyside whisky giants wanted to demolish and extend unused buildings to revamp the industrial site into a home for nature.

Artist impression of wetland.
Artist impression of what the complex could look like when complete. Image: Macallan

The plans have been named Project Marley by the distillers.

Documents from Macallan said the plan is a “unique opportunity” to design and establish a new landscape to enhance the biodiversity of the site.

Old Macallan distillery
The old Macallan site, still in operation in 2011. Image: DC Thomson

Why Macallan is developing new nature plan for old distillery

The Macallan Distillery.
The Macallan Distillery is located in Moray. Image: The Macallan Estate.

In 2018, Macallan opened its new distillery which is built into a hill overlooking the River Spey near Craigellachie and features a unique grass roof.

It has now turned its attention to the future for its former distillery, warehouses, stores and production buildings.

Now planning chiefs have approved the proposals for the old Macallan site which will include several building being knocked down.

Others will be extended and modernised.

Artist impression of old Macallan distillery.
Wildflowers and trees will be introduced to support the environment. Image: Macallan

Salvaged parts of the old structures will be kept as “artefacts” to retain the site’s “history and story”.

Macallan bosses say its estate is already home to birds including sky lark and yellowhammer. There are also butterflies and red squirrels.

It says the plans to create a wetland and wild flower meadow will support and champion these species.

SUBMITTED: New homes, nursery and retail units in Elgin South

Land earmarked for the development.

Springfield Properties have lodged proposals for the Glassgreen Village development phase three in Elgin South.

They include 204 homes with 51 affordable and 153 private, four retail units and a nursery.

There is a mix of house types proposed from one bed flats to four bedroom family homes.

It has been designed to provide modern flexible living spaces where home working is facilitated by high speed fibre broadband and natural energy efficiency.

One of the four retail unit proposed.  Image: Springfield Properties PLC

 

Proposed nursery.  Image: Springfield Properties PLC

This development will embrace the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local living. It ensures local people can access services and amenities, such as shops and play parks, easily.

Site plan.  Image: Springfield Properties PLC

It is part of the Elgin South Masterplan which provides a framework for a large new neighbourhood planned as three connected villages.

Crescent North is now fully completed and South Glassgreen is almost complete.

Meanwhile, Glassgreen Village phase two is under construction.

Village Garden in the east is finished.

And work on phases at Meadows North will commence at a later date.

SUBMITTED: Makeover of Aberlour Co-op

The Co-op store on Aberlour’s High Street is currently undergoing a makeover.

It will include an extended range of fresh produce, new back of shop storage facilities and extra tills.

The food retailer believe the transformation will “better serve and support the community”.

Aberlour Co-op.

A building warrant has been submitted for some of the work in the makeover which includes internal alterations to the floor layout and new fireboarding to the existing ceiling joists.

According to the warrant, it will cost around £30,000.

Since last month, the store has been shut for the work.

SUBMITTED: Work at Johnstons of Elgin

Johnstons of Elgin.
Johnstons of Elgin. Image: Big Partnership

Johnstons Of Elgin wants to build a fire rated partition wall to separate a storage warehouse and factory at their headquarters.

According to a building warrant, the work could cost around £28,000 on Newmill Road in Elgin.

Macleod And Jordan is representing the cashmere manufacturer and retailer in the process.

APPROVED: End for Lossie house to be replaced by new modern home

Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In August, we reported how a 1970s style bungalow at 3 Town Hall Lane in Lossiemouth will be demolished to make way for a new modern house.

The bespoke four-bedroom home will overlook the popular East Beach.

The current home in Lossiemouth will be demolished. Image: Google Maps

It has taken three years for Mr and Mrs W Stennett’s proposals to get the green light.

This comes after a previous refusal at a planning appeal hearing and a design eventually being agreed with planning officials.

The pair had previously wanted to renovate the existing house.

However, the discovery of questionable foundations led to the decision that demolition was the only option.

According to architects CM Design, the new home will honour its unique location and setting.

Drawing impression of the new Lossie home.

Now a building warrant has been approved to demolish the existing home.

According to the papers, tearing down the building will cost around £5,000.

APPROVED: Signs for new Elgin takeaway restaurant

The former sweet shop on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In August, we reported on how planning chiefs approved plans to transform a former sweet shop on the town’s South Street into a Greek restaurant and takeaway.

The building at 71 South Street was most recently home to The Candy Shop.

And around four months ago, a building warrant was approved for £10,000 worth of work to give the vacant unit a new purpose.

Greek couple’s journey to Elgin

Florian and Vanessa Koci pictured outside the shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For six years, Florian and Vanessa Koci have called Elgin their home.

In 2018, the couple swapped Greece for a new life in Moray’s biggest town.

Vanessa most recently worked in the hospitality industry and Florian currently works at Johnstons of Elgin.

The pair have previously exclusively spoke to The Press and Journal about their vision for the Greek Gyros.

The new eating place will have seating for six people.

Our coverage about the new Greek restaurant and takeaway.

What is the latest?

A sign for new restaurant. Image: CM Design

Now planning chiefs have approved signage for the new eating place.

The existing frontage to remain and will be unaffected by the works.

And the signage will fit within the existing fascia board.

The pair are hoping to open later this year.

CM Design have been representing the couple in planning.

APPROVED: New use for Forres hotel

The Glasgow School of Art has been granted retrospective consent to turn the Knockomie Inn in Forres into student accommodation.

In 2022, the hotel on Grantown Road closed to guests.

It is understood that the hotel owners Gavin and Penny Ellis have entered a partnership with the Glasgow School of Art School of Innovation and Technology based at Altyre Estate.

Knockomie Inn.

The hotel is providing rooms for attending scholars from all over the world.

LDN Architects represented the school in the planning process.

It is believed that no alterations have been made to the building.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

Conversation