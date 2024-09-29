Latest on Elgin Town Hall transformation revealed and neighbour fears Dallas Dhu development could ‘destroy’ nature walks

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Retrospective permission was granted to transform a former Elgin warehouse.

Meanwhile, the latest was revealed on the Elgin Town Hall transformation.

But first, we look at fresh details and nature fears about the first phase of a low-carbon Dallas Dhu housing development.

SUBMITTED: Dallas Dhu first phase

Earlier this month, we revealed Edinburgh-based Fraser/Livingstone had submitted plans for the first phase of the Dallas Dhu housing development.

On the site near Forres, the initial stage will include 24 homes, accommodation for 40 students and space for people to custom-build their own housing.

The new homes will be made from sustainable local materials and powered by renewable energy.

What is the latest?

One neighbour has objected to the plans.

They believe the buildings will destroy many nature walks like the Dava Way, Dallas Dhu and Sanquhar Woods.

They also think it is also not an ideal place to put student accommodation, as there is no bus routes and a long walk into town.

We can also reveal the street names proposed for the development take inspiration from the Dava Way, Sanquhar Woodlands and the Dallas Dhu Distillery.

They are Distillery Way, Sanquhar Court, Dava Court and Dava Place.

Mannachie Road and Sanquhar Mains Road are already existing streets.

Links to Moray Growth Deal

The housing project is a partnership between Moray Council, Altyre Estate, Grampian Housing Association and the Digital Health and Care Innovation Centre

It is part of the Moray Growth Deal’s £7.5m housing mix delivery project which aims to deliver 300 new affordable homes across the region.

The Scottish Government has provided £5m to the scheme, which will also include developments in Elgin, Speyside and Buckie, with Moray Council providing £2.5m.

APPROVED: New use for Elgin warehouse

Last year, Lima Auto Body Shop Limited sought retrospective consent for the change of use of a former warehouse.

At the time, bosses said they were not aware the premises at Unit 2 on Edgar Road in Elgin required change of use consent.

Now planning chiefs have approved the retrospective application.

Ashley Bartlam Partnership represented the business in the process.

SUBMITTED: Elgin Town Hall transformation

Earlier this month, we revealed new images of the redeveloped Elgin Town Hall as final plans for the major project were submitted.

Changes to the much-loved venue include audiences instead entering through an extension to be built looking onto the Lossiemouth road.

The current entrance area will be converted into a bar with a new rehearsal space established on the A96 side of the building.

If approved, work on the project is expected to begin early next year. Audiences won’t return to Elgin Town Hall until 2027, though.

Read more about the project HERE.

Historic chiefs call for more time

Historic Environmental Scotland have requested for more time to respond to the plans for the B-listed building.

Officials say they will reply by Monday, October 7.

The response will look at the hall including the former water feature and flagpoles.

Meanwhile, the archaeology service’s Claire Herbert says “further information” is required for the department to assess the application for impact on the historic environment.

She has sought a photographic survey of the existing buildings and structures.

Last week’s planning ahead

In last week’s Moray planning roundup, we reported that Christies Garden Centre in Fochabers wanted to build four house plots.

In fact, the proposals are from Gordon Christie of Christies of Scotland Limited, a separate business from the garden centre.

The plans have nothing to do with the garden centre or their owners Ronald Christie and his son Neal Christie.

We apologise for any confusion.

