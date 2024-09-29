Latest on Elgin Town Hall transformation revealed and neighbour fears Dallas Dhu development could ‘destroy’ nature walks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Latest on Elgin Town Hall transformation revealed and neighbour fears Dallas Dhu development could ‘destroy’ nature walks

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of Elgin Town Hall transformation.
Drawing impression of Elgin Town Hall transformation.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is packed with interesting plans.

Retrospective permission was granted to transform a former Elgin warehouse.

Meanwhile, the latest was revealed on the Elgin Town Hall transformation.

But first, we look at fresh details and nature fears about the first phase of a low-carbon Dallas Dhu housing development.

SUBMITTED: Dallas Dhu first phase

Dallas Dhu Masterplan Aerial view.
Dallas Dhu is intended to be a new community to the south of Forres. Image: Moray Council

Earlier this month, we revealed Edinburgh-based Fraser/Livingstone had submitted plans for the first phase of the Dallas Dhu housing development.

On the site near Forres, the initial stage will include 24 homes, accommodation for 40 students and space for people to custom-build their own housing.

The new homes will be made from sustainable local materials and powered by renewable energy.

Drawing impression of a four bedroom affordable home.

What is the latest?

The student accommodation.

One neighbour has objected to the plans.

They believe the buildings will destroy many nature walks like the Dava Way, Dallas Dhu and Sanquhar Woods.

They also think it is also not an ideal place to put student accommodation, as there is no bus routes and a long walk into town.

Affordable homes drawn.

We can also reveal the street names proposed for the development take inspiration from the Dava Way, Sanquhar Woodlands and the Dallas Dhu Distillery.

They are Distillery Way, Sanquhar Court, Dava Court and Dava Place.

Mannachie Road and Sanquhar Mains Road are already existing streets.

Links to Moray Growth Deal

The housing project is a partnership between Moray Council, Altyre Estate, Grampian Housing Association and the Digital Health and Care Innovation Centre

It is part of the Moray Growth Deal’s £7.5m housing mix delivery project which aims to deliver 300 new affordable homes across the region.

The Scottish Government has provided £5m to the scheme, which will also include developments in Elgin, Speyside and Buckie, with Moray Council providing £2.5m.

APPROVED: New use for Elgin warehouse

Lima Auto Body Shop pictured.

Last year, Lima Auto Body Shop Limited sought retrospective consent for the change of use of a former warehouse.

At the time, bosses said they were not aware the premises at Unit 2 on Edgar Road in Elgin required change of use consent.

Now planning chiefs have approved the retrospective application.

Ashley Bartlam Partnership represented the business in the process.

SUBMITTED: Elgin Town Hall transformation

Artist impression of Elgin Town Hall redesign.
Audiences will instead enter Elgin Town Hall through a new extension as part of the plans. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

Earlier this month, we revealed new images of the redeveloped Elgin Town Hall as final plans for the major project were submitted.

Changes to the much-loved venue include audiences instead entering through an extension to be built looking onto the Lossiemouth road.

The current entrance area will be converted into a bar with a new rehearsal space established on the A96 side of the building.

If approved, work on the project is expected to begin early next year. Audiences won’t return to Elgin Town Hall until 2027, though.

Read more about the project HERE.

A cross section of the new extension and existing building. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects
Inside the new rehearsal space and smaller performance venue. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

Historic chiefs call for more time

Historic Environmental Scotland have requested for more time to respond to the plans for the B-listed building.

Officials say they will reply by Monday, October 7.

The response will look at the hall including the former water feature and flagpoles.

Elgin Town Hall pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the archaeology service’s Claire Herbert says “further information” is required for the department to assess the application for impact on the historic environment.

She has sought a photographic survey of the existing buildings and structures.

Last week’s planning ahead

In last week’s Moray planning roundup, we reported that Christies Garden Centre in Fochabers wanted to build four house plots.

In fact, the proposals are from Gordon Christie of Christies of Scotland Limited, a separate business from the garden centre. 

The plans have nothing to do with the garden centre or their owners Ronald Christie and his son Neal Christie.

We apologise for any confusion.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

Post Thumbnail
Conversation