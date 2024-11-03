Seafield Arms Hotel’s lounge bar transformation in Cullen and demolition of five Elgin town centre buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Seafield Arms Hotel’s lounge bar transformation in Cullen and demolition of five Elgin town centre buildings

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson
Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is packed with interesting plans.

In this week’s edition are the next steps to convert former Bank of Scotland branch in Fochabers.

Car park proposals have been revealed for the new cafe at Coleburn Distillery as part of its whisky resort vision.

Meanwhile, work can now start on the expansion of Seafield Arms Hotel’s lounge bar in Cullen.

And in Elgin, the demolition of five buildings will take place to make way for a new mixed use redevelopment on South Street.

But first, we look at plans to transform a former post office.

SUBMITTED: New life for former post office

Burghead’s former post office could soon receive a new lease of life.

Last year, the post office shut down.

Now building owner Ronald Stewart has unveiled plans to transform the building on Grant Street.

Burghead Post Office
Burghead Post Office. Image: Google Maps.

He wants to turn the property into a chip shop and cafe.

Floor plans shows there will be a takeaway entrance with waiting and serving areas.

Meanwhile, there will also be cafe entrance with a counter and seating for around 10 people.

Floor plan for transformation. Image: CM Design

The proposed opening hours are 4pm to 8pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Meanwhile on Fridays and Saturdays, it will open from 4pm to 10pm.

APPROVED: Cullen lounge bar expansion

In January, we revealed Seafield Arms Hotel planned to expand amid continued business growth.

The four-star hotel’s Bar 19, which is an informal bistro, has proven to be a hit with customers.

Seafield Arms front door.
The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Owner Charles Milne previously told the Press and Journal he wanted to increase seating to 52 in the bar.

Mr Milne revealed how more capacity was needed as trade continued to surge.

In March, planning chiefs approved the proposals.

They said the changes would not have a detrimental impact on the character or architectural interest of the listed building.

Floor plan showing extension to the lounge bar.

This week, building standard officers have given the go-ahead for work to start on the bar extension.

According to the approved building warrant, work will cost around £41,526.

What is the history of the building?

The Seafield Arms Hotel was built in 1822, designed by local architect William Robertson.

In the past, the building was renowned as a popular coaching inn.

In 2016, our coverage of the vision to breathe new life into the Seafield Arms Hotel. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

In 2014, businessman Charles Milne purchased the hotel for around £250,000 with the vision to transform the A-listed building into a boutique hotel.

The building had lain empty since 2011.

Around two years later, the proposals to breathe new life into the hotel were approved.

Since then, it has been successful and more than £3 million of investment has been ploughed into the business.

SUBMITTED: Car park for new bistro at Coleburn Distillery as part of whisky resort vision

At the turn of the year, we visited Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, as they revealed exclusively to us how their ambitious vision to create a whisky resort was becoming a reality.

Coleburn Distillery pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

This was after years of work behind the scenes.

In January, we revealed planning chiefs had approved a building warrant for work to go-ahead to turn a unused piggery building into a bistro.

There will be seating inside and outside.

This will be the first part of the hospitality at the whisky resort.

What is the latest?

Drawing of the Coleburn Distillery new bistro we previously revealed.

Now D&M Winchester Limited have submitted plans for a new car park to support the new bistro.

Around 59 parking spaces are proposed.

Meanwhile, a five year landscape maintenance plan has been drawn up which will include soft landscape tree, shrub and hedge planting.

Farningham Planning Limited is representing them.

APPROVED: End of the Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners buildings on the horizon

This week, building standard chiefs have given Robertson Property the go-ahead to demolish the iconic Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket Bar, and Junners buildings.

A property at 53-55 South Street occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre will also be torn down.

The run down former site of the jailhouse nightclub in elgin
Inside the Jailhouse. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It’s all to make way for a new South Street redevelopment.

According to the approved building warrant, it will cost around £477,000 to knock them all down.

All that will be left is a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former toy shop Junners.

What is Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment?

Last December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray first revealed the plans.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

In May, councillors on the planning committee gave the development the go-ahead for a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Architects Oberlanders have been representing RPL.

Earlier this week, Robertson bosses exclusively revealed when demolition work will start.

APPROVED: Work can start to convert former Bank of Scotland branch

It’s been nearly eight years since the Bank of Scotland announced it was closing its branch in Fochabers, and the building has been empty ever since.

Earlier this year, planning permission was granted to incorporate the C-listed building into a neighbouring house.

Fochabers Bank Of Scotland pictured when it was open. Image: DC Thomson
Fochabers Bank Of Scotland pictured when it was open. Image: DC Thomson

Drawings showed the customer area of the former bank branch will become a lounge while the former office and maintenance room on the ground floor will be converted into a gym. Bedrooms will be on the upper floor.

Jemma Siddons’ plans, to create the seven-bedroom home also include demolishing an outbuilding, erecting an extension to the rear and removing a chimney.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £142,000 worth of work.

CM Design have been representing her in the planning process.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

