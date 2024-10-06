Flooding objection to Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre plans dropped and work planned at Elgin town centre hotel

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

We share how SEPA bosses had previously objected to Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre expansion plans.

Next steps are revealed for new home with stunning Lossiemouth East Beach views.

But first, we look at work at a Elgin town centre hotel.

SUBMITTED: Work at Elgin town centre hotel

More than 150 years ago, the Sunninghill Hotel on Hay Street was built by a retired merchant sea captain.

In 1979, Donald and Winnie Ross bought the building when it just had six letting rooms and primarily functioned as a pub.

They transformed it into the functioning 21st century hotel and restaurant which it is today.

The Sunninghill Hotel remains family-run with son Alastair joining his parents in the business alongside fellow director Jonathan Orr.

The building still contains the original 19th century grand Elgin family home.

Now the 27-room hotel’s owners want to make alterations to bedrooms.

According to a building warrant, the work could cost around £10,000.

Wittets Architects is representing the hotel in the process.

SUBMITTED: End for Lossie house to be replaced by new modern home

In August, we reported how a 1970s style bungalow at 3 Town Hall Lane in Lossiemouth will be demolished to make way for a new modern house.

The bespoke four-bedroom home will overlook the popular East Beach.

It has taken three years for Mr and Mrs W Stennett’s proposals to get the green light.

This comes after a previous refusal at a planning appeal hearing and a design eventually being agreed with planning officials.

The pair had previously wanted to renovate the existing house.

However, the discovery of questionable foundations led to the decision that demolition was the only option.

According to architects CM Design, the new home will honour its unique location and setting.

Now a building warrant has been submitted to demolish the existing home.

According to the papers, tearing down the building will cost around £5,000.

SUBMITTED: Latest on Benriach Distillery expansion plans

In June, we revealed Brown-Forman Corporation’s plans to expand their visitor centre at Benriach Distillery near Elgin.

In 2021, they opened up their first ever visitor centre inside an old brewer’s cottage.

It includes a bar, tasting lounge and retail space.

What are the proposals?

The Kentucky-based drinks giant is looking to build an extension to the visitor centre.

It will contain two tasting rooms that can be used as a hub for training sessions and seminars with 20 more seats.

Bosses say the flexibility of the spaces are designed to accommodate a variety of events and ‘enhance overall visitor engagement’.

The facility will also include a new welcome area, reception, shop and updated toilet facilities.

This new visitor centre will aim to host tours of between 8 to 12 people at

alternating times throughout the day.

What is the latest?

Documents reveal SEPA previously objected to the plans due to some flooding concerns.

However bosses now have withdrawn it as new information satisfies that the flood risk to the proposed development is low.

It shows the flow paths from any overtopping of Longmorn Burn at the site would likely not impact the proposed extension.

And instead flow onto the grass area to the south of the road.

Environmental chiefs have advised using flood-resistant and durable materials, along with construction methods, in the final design of the development.

They also recommend raising the floor levels above those shown in the site plans to reduce any remaining flood risk.

APPROVED: New whisky purpose for Forres industrial unit

A general industrial unit at 13 Greshop Road in Forres will now be used to store a mix of empty and full whisky casks.

D&M Winchester Limited has been given the go-ahead for the the change of use.

The volume of alcohol being stored will be between 1,000 and 1,500 tonnes.

Therefore, it is below the volume requiring Hazardous Substances Consent.

There will be no external alterations to the building, existing access, parking or drainage to the site.

Also, a pilates and physiotherapy studio attached to the existing building does not form part of the approved plans and will be retained for that existing use.

The firm’s plans to breathe new life into Coleburn Distillery

At the turn of the year, we visited Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, as the firm revealed exclusively to us how their ambitious vision to create a whisky resort was becoming a reality.

This was after years of work behind the scenes.

In January, we revealed planning chiefs had approved a building warrant for work to go-ahead to turn a unused piggery building into a bistro.

There will be seating inside and outside.

This will be the first part of the hospitality at the whisky resort.

