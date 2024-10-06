Flooding objection to Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre plans dropped and work planned at Elgin town centre hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flooding objection to Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre plans dropped and work planned at Elgin town centre hotel

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of visitor centre expansion. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson/Design
Drawing impression of visitor centre expansion. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson/Design

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is packed with interesting plans.

We share how SEPA bosses had previously objected to Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre expansion plans.

Next steps are revealed for new home with stunning Lossiemouth East Beach views.

But first, we look at work at a Elgin town centre hotel.

SUBMITTED: Work at Elgin town centre hotel

More than 150 years ago, the Sunninghill Hotel on Hay Street was built by a retired merchant sea captain.

In 1979, Donald and Winnie Ross bought the building when it just had six letting rooms and primarily functioned as a pub.

Sunninghill Hotel pictured. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They transformed it into the functioning 21st century hotel and restaurant which it is today.

The Sunninghill Hotel remains family-run with son Alastair joining his parents in the business alongside fellow director Jonathan Orr.

The building still contains the original 19th century grand Elgin family home.

Sunninghill Hotel directors Alastair Ross and Jonathan Orr. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Now the 27-room hotel’s owners want to make alterations to bedrooms.

According to a building warrant, the work could cost around £10,000.

Wittets Architects is representing the hotel in the process.

SUBMITTED: End for Lossie house to be replaced by new modern home

Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In August, we reported how a 1970s style bungalow at 3 Town Hall Lane in Lossiemouth will be demolished to make way for a new modern house.

The bespoke four-bedroom home will overlook the popular East Beach.

The current home in Lossiemouth will be demolished. Image: Google Maps

It has taken three years for Mr and Mrs W Stennett’s proposals to get the green light.

This comes after a previous refusal at a planning appeal hearing and a design eventually being agreed with planning officials.

The pair had previously wanted to renovate the existing house.

However, the discovery of questionable foundations led to the decision that demolition was the only option.

According to architects CM Design, the new home will honour its unique location and setting.

Drawing impression of the new Lossie home.

Now a building warrant has been submitted to demolish the existing home.

According to the papers, tearing down the building will cost around £5,000.

SUBMITTED: Latest on Benriach Distillery expansion plans

Benriach Distillery. Image: Google Maps

In June, we revealed Brown-Forman Corporation’s plans to expand their visitor centre at Benriach Distillery near Elgin.

In 2021, they opened up their first ever visitor centre inside an old brewer’s cottage.

It includes a bar, tasting lounge and retail space.

What are the proposals?

The Kentucky-based drinks giant is looking to build an extension to the visitor centre.

It will contain two tasting rooms that can be used as a hub for training sessions and seminars with 20 more seats.

Bosses say the flexibility of the spaces are designed to accommodate a variety of events and ‘enhance overall visitor engagement’.

Benriach Distillery.

The facility will also include a new welcome area, reception, shop and updated toilet facilities.

This new visitor centre will aim to host tours of between 8 to 12 people at
alternating times throughout the day.

Another drawing impression. Image: Loader Monteith Architects

What is the latest?

Documents reveal SEPA previously objected to the plans due to some flooding concerns.

However bosses now have withdrawn it as new information satisfies that the flood risk to the proposed development is low.

Drawing impression of Benriach Distillery extension. Image: Loader Monteith Architects

It shows the flow paths from any overtopping of Longmorn Burn at the site would likely not impact the proposed extension.

And instead flow onto the grass area to the south of the road.

Environmental chiefs have advised using flood-resistant and durable materials, along with construction methods, in the final design of the development.

They also recommend raising the floor levels above those shown in the site plans to reduce any remaining flood risk.

APPROVED: New whisky purpose for Forres industrial unit

A general industrial unit at 13 Greshop Road in Forres will now be used to store a mix of empty and full whisky casks. 

D&M Winchester Limited has been given the go-ahead for the the change of use.

View from the sky of Greshop Road.

The volume of alcohol being stored will be between 1,000 and 1,500 tonnes.

Therefore, it is below the volume requiring Hazardous Substances Consent.

There will be no external alterations to the building, existing access, parking or drainage to the site.

Also, a pilates and physiotherapy studio attached to the existing building does not form part of the approved plans and will be retained for that existing use.

The firm’s plans to breathe new life into Coleburn Distillery

Coleburn Distillery pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

At the turn of the year, we visited Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, as the firm revealed exclusively to us how their ambitious vision to create a whisky resort was becoming a reality.

This was after years of work behind the scenes.

My coverage of work at Coleburn Distillery. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

In January, we revealed planning chiefs had approved a building warrant for work to go-ahead to turn a unused piggery building into a bistro.

There will be seating inside and outside.

This will be the first part of the hospitality at the whisky resort.

Drawing of the Coleburn Distillery new bistro we previously revealed.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

