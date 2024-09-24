Why Johnston Carmichael has swapped the town centre for Elgin Business Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Johnston Carmichael has swapped the town centre for Elgin Business Park

The company was founded in Moray in 1936.

By Sean McAngus
(Left)  New Head of the Elgin office Scott Dunbar pictured at the firm's new headquarters with Craig MacPherson(right), who has led the Elgin office for the last 15 years.
(Left)  New Head of the Elgin office Scott Dunbar pictured at the firm's new headquarters with Craig MacPherson(right), who has led the Elgin office for the last 15 years.

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael has completed its move to the Elgin Business Park.

Last year, we revealed planning chiefs gave the green light for the firm to build a new open place office at site 14A in the park next to the A96 Aberdeen road.

Now the firm’s new office has opened, welcoming their 110 team members.

For years, Johnston Carmichael was in Commerce House on South Street.

In 1936, the company was founded in Moray.

South Street office. Image: Google Maps

Elgin native at the helm

For Elgin native Scott Dunbar, the departure from South Street is an end of an era.

In 2008, he first joined the business’s internal team to do their own books.

Now he is the Elgin office head and business advisory partner.

Scott Dunbar pictured.

Why move to the Elgin Business Park?

Elgin Business Park.

He says the opportunity to relocate to a new state-of-the-art office space at Elgin Business Park designed to meet their needs was attractive.

They also looked at offices to remain in the Elgin town centre before making the decision, but those weren’t suitable.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Dunbar said: “Three years ago, we assessed our office space.

“This wasn’t driven by an immediate need to move.

“We had a good space on South Street and did look at adapting the office for digital advancements and the changing way our employees work.

“However, we discovered it was clear the building was no longer the best working environment.”

South Street in Elgin.

He added: “The next stage, we looked at a number of Elgin town centre properties, but none were suitable for our needs.

“This was because some spaces were not large enough and with fast broadband being essential, the cost of installing it would have been significant.”

Open plan layout for new Elgin office

The new office is open plan and has breakout spaces to encourage collaborations between people and clients.

It also features electric vehicle charging points and solar panels.

He explained: “One of the key things we’ve heard from our teams is the need for open plan working spaces so different teams can work together.

“So when the opportunity came about at Elgin Business Park to get a purpose built office, it was a no brainer.”

Elgin business park: Who else is there?

Elgin Business Park.

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand. It was also hoped it would attract new firms to the region.

What the new MacGregor showroom warehouse and workshop could look like at Elgin Business Park.

We previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

Meanwhile, Elgin family-run firm Russell Construction will move to out-of-town premises too.

Conversation