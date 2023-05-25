Tourist tax: Moray Council leader needs to know more but expects Tory colleagues not to support it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Tourist tax: Moray Council leader needs to know more but expects Tory colleagues not to support it

The tourist tax has caused debate.

By Sean McAngus
Tourist favourite the Bow Fiddle Rock - but will people really pay to stay in Moray to see it? Image: Shutterstock
Tourist favourite the Bow Fiddle Rock - but will people really pay to stay in Moray to see it? Image: Shutterstock

The leader of Moray Council wants to see more detail about the potential new tourism tax before making a final decision.

However, Kathleen Robertson expects her admistration colleagues not to support it.

On the other hand, the head of the Moray Tory group thinks if the proposals get put in front of the full council, they would be passed.

Earlier today, the SNP Scottish Government published legislation to give local authorities the power to apply a visitor levy.

If passed, the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill will allow councils to impose an added charge on overnight visitors.

It would be a percentage of their accommodation costs, and would apply to those staying in hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation, camp sites, caravan parks and boat moorings or berthings.

Should Moray have a tourist tax?

Elgin Cathedral.

Moray is rich with historical landmarks, beautiful coastlines, food and whisky.

Mrs Robertson told The P&J: “On the balance of the full council it would probably be supported.

“The cash could be used for toilets and reopening Falconer Museum in Forres.

“However we as the administration, we have to follow the Tory party line which is generally that we do not favour extra taxes and burden on businesses.

“I don’t think our group would support it.

“The devil’s in the the detail, we need more information and we do have officers working on it ”

Council leader Kathleen Robertson.

‘Another tax from SNP Government’

Meanwhile, she said it was just another tax by Scottish Government.

She added: ” It is just another way of taxing by the Scottish Government and if they provided us with a better settlement, it wouldn’t be proposed.

“They risk pushing tourists away from our regions.”

 

Moray Council.

How is the money going to be spent?

Chief executive of Moray Chamber of Commerce Sarah Medcraf says she will seek feedback from members on the tourist tax proposals.

But raised concerns about allocation of funds generated by the tax and impact on businesses.

Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

She said: “People do recognise the nature of sustainable in improvements and investment comes from cash and this is a way it could generate some cash.

“But how the money is spent is the real question mark if people know what they are paying to be staying in Moray Speyside and what the businesses know where the money is going to once they collected it is things such as good infrastructure.

“If the funds are raised and spent locally and relevant for tourism industry it is a bit more palpability.”

Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “Overall businesses are still recovering from Covid and on the whole we are against new taxes coming in.”

“We haven’t surveyed our members recently, so need to do that especially as last time we asked them about the tourist tax was pre covid and the world has changed a lot since then.

“If some guest houses who stay below the VAT threshold of 85,000 have to collect , lets says a pound for every bed does that push it over the vat threshold.

“It makes an unfair playing field.

“Also what happens if Aberdeen and Inverness are different to Moray.”

History of the region’s views on tourism tax

Back in 2018, under the SNP administration led by Graham Leadbitter, they backed the tourism tax generating £800k per year for under-pressure services.

Then the local authority faced slashing services across the region in an attempt to save £14million over the next two years in order to stave off bankruptcy.

At the time he said: “A tourist tax is a huge opportunity to boost our tourism investment, which would make Moray more attractive to repeat visitors and take our visitor economy up another level.”

Then the Scottish Government stressed that there were currently “no plans” to introduce a levy on the tourism sector.

Graham Leadbitter,
The Future of Elgin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]