High demand for new Poundland flats in Elgin with development backed as template for rest of High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

High demand for new Poundland flats in Elgin with development backed as template for rest of High Street

It is hoped having more people living in Elgin town centre will lead to benefits for local businesses.

By David Mackay
Poundland exterior in Elgin.
The Poundland building in Elgin has been rebuilt with four flats in the upper floors. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Poundland’s project to bring new Elgin High Street flats to the market as part of their redevelopment has been backed as a template for the rest of the area.

The retailer was forced to completely demolish and rebuild after water leaks brought it to the brink of collapse.

As well as an extensively refurbished Poundland store, the restored building also includes four new flats above the shop.

Before the refurbishment the upper floors were abandoned and their collapse is understood to have sparked the restoration project.

View looking out into Elgin High Street.
The view from inside one of the Poundland flats. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Two of the properties have already hit the market with “really good interest” in the unique Poundland flats.

Now the project has been backed by the retailer’s Elgin manager as a template that could be replicated.

‘More flats could boost whole of Elgin High Street’

Poundland’s Elgin manager Gerry McAloon is a High Street veteran of more than 30 years. He previously led the local Woolworths from 1993 until its closure in 2008.

The retailer welcomed customers back to the firm’s refurbished home at the weekend following more than six years of restoration works.

While admitting not every High Street building needs to go to the extent of being completely demolished before being rebuilt, Mr McAloon backed the drive to convert upper floors into more flats as a way to revitalise the town centre and boost businesses.

Poundland manager Gerry McAloon inside store.
Store manager Gerry McAloon inside the refurbished Elgin Poundland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “My wish would be that all the retailers and property owners do something similar, and this type of development is extended through the whole High Street.

“It’s a win-win for everyone.

“Having people living right here in the town centre would benefit the pubs and restaurants we have here, and the retailers too.

“For me, that would be absolutely fantastic. It would help make our High Street more vibrant, which would be a huge boost for the town’s economy.”

Strong interest in new Poundland flats

Two of the four Poundland flats have hit the market this month.

A one-bedroom apartment is for sale for offers over £85,000. A larger two-bedroom property is valued at £105,000. 

Town centre apartments are traditionally popular with workers staying in the region for short periods or young people who are new to the area.

Estate agent Alasdair Millar, who is marketing the property for Elgin-based Belvoir, said: “There’s been good interest in them, really good interest actually.

Living room inside Poundland flat.
The living room inside the one-bedroom Poundland flat. Image: Poundland

“I thought it would be pretty much just investors who would be interested to market them as rentals, but there’s been interest in people wanting to live in them too.

“The fact that it is brand new has definitely been an attraction.

“There are a lot of properties already on the High Street, some of them are really very nice, but there’s always that worry about having a roof that’s potentially 140 years old.

“There’s obviously no worry about that at Poundland. They’re not over-priced either. Some people might prefer parking, but other people don’t need that.

“It’s a cracking view too, especially now with the Christmas decorations. I was showing it to a lady this week and we both agreed there’s so much potential in the town centre.”

Drive to have more people living in heart of Elgin

Poundland is not alone in redeveloping buildings to create more flats and living accommodation in Elgin.

Work is already ongoing above Ca’Dora to convert a former maisonette flat into five bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a shared kitchen.

Junners toy shop Elgin.
Flats are due to be built behind what is currently the former Junners toy shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And Moray Council and partners Robertson are preparing to begin work on South Street. It will bring the former Junners toy shop back into use as smaller retail units and a UHI Moray business hub.

Meanwhile, the area behind the buildings currently occupied by the former Jailhouse nightclub will be redeveloped into 38 flats.

Read more from Elgin

Conversation