‘We can’t afford this’: More than £1,000 of damage caused to Lossiemouth nursery garden

Staff and children at the Ladybird Development Group nursery in Lossiemouth have been devastated after more than £1,000 of vandalism was caused in their garden.

The specialist facility, which supports children with additional support needs, has suffered from play equipment being broken for several years.

However, staff say the problem has got worse in the last two weeks with sad discoveries made almost every morning when they arrive for work.

Investigations are now taking place to try and identify the culprits on CCTV.

Nursery children heartbroken at vandalism

The Ladybird nursery prides itself on providing a range of equipment for its children to play on in the garden.

Youngsters look forward to running into the playground to enjoy games outdoors.

However, in the last two weeks the mast of wooden pirate ship has been snapped, a slide has been broken and holes punched into wooden huts.

Meanwhile, offensive graffiti has also been scribbled making reference to some of the additional needs of the nursery children.

Manager Andie Coupar suspects teenagers are coming through a hedge into the playground to cause the damage.

She said: “We’ve had what is maybe low-level vandalism for a while, but in the last two weeks or so it has got worse.

“It’s really heart-breaking for staff. We’ve got a really beautiful shed that has been broken, which really would have taken some effort to do. It’s high-quality things that have been damaged, which people have generously donated to us.

“We have children here with some severe additional needs, we just can’t believe anyone would do this.

“As a charity we can’t afford to replace what’s been broken, we just can’t.”

Generosity of Lossiemouth to help Ladybird nursery

After word spread about the vandalism, the Ladybird Development Group has been inundated with offers of support from across Lossiemouth to help the nursery.

Within hours, one person visited to measure up the broken pirate ship to try and make repairs.

Meanwhile, the nursery, which is on the grounds of St Gerardines Primary School, has reported the problems to Moray Council, which is reported to be investigating CCTV footage.

Mrs Coupar added: “We have fantastic parents and ex-parents who help us.

A social media post from Lossiemouth Community Council condemned the vandalism at the nursery.

It added: “Absolutely disgusting! What is happening in Lossie? A group who work so hard in our community do not deserve this, hope the cctv finds the culprits.”

Moray Council has been contacted to comment.

Donations can be made online to support the Ladybird Development Group in Lossiemouth HERE.