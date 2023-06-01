‘We can’t afford this’: More than £1,000 of damage caused to Lossiemouth nursery garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We can’t afford this’: More than £1,000 of damage caused to Lossiemouth nursery garden

The Ladybird Development Group relies on donations to provide support to children with specialist needs.

By David Mackay
Wooden pirate ship tipped onto its side with broken wood at base.
The mast was broken off a wooden pirate ship. Image: Ladybird Development Group

Staff and children at the Ladybird Development Group nursery in Lossiemouth have been devastated after more than £1,000 of vandalism was caused in their garden.

The specialist facility, which supports children with additional support needs, has suffered from play equipment being broken for several years.

However, staff say the problem has got worse in the last two weeks with sad discoveries made almost every morning when they arrive for work.

Investigations are now taking place to try and identify the culprits on CCTV.

Nursery children heartbroken at vandalism

The Ladybird nursery prides itself on providing a range of equipment for its children to play on in the garden.

Youngsters look forward to running into the playground to enjoy games outdoors.

Side-on view of a red slide which has had plastic sides broken off it.
Staff believe vandals jumped on a slide to break it. Image: Lossiemouth Development Group

However, in the last two weeks the mast of wooden pirate ship has been snapped, a slide has been broken and holes punched into wooden huts.

Meanwhile, offensive graffiti has also been scribbled making reference to some of the additional needs of the nursery children.

Manager Andie Coupar suspects teenagers are coming through a hedge into the playground to cause the damage.

She said: “We’ve had what is maybe low-level vandalism for a while, but in the last two weeks or so it has got worse.

Plastic toys toppled over next to a hedge.
It is believed that vandals are getting entry to the garden through a hedge. Image: Lossiemouth Development Group

“It’s really heart-breaking for staff. We’ve got a really beautiful shed that has been broken, which really would have taken some effort to do. It’s high-quality things that have been damaged, which people have generously donated to us.

“We have children here with some severe additional needs, we just can’t believe anyone would do this.

“As a charity we can’t afford to replace what’s been broken, we just can’t.”

Generosity of Lossiemouth to help Ladybird nursery

After word spread about the vandalism, the Ladybird Development Group has been inundated with offers of support from across Lossiemouth to help the nursery.

Within hours, one person visited to measure up the broken pirate ship to try and make repairs.

Meanwhile, the nursery, which is on the grounds of St Gerardines Primary School, has reported the problems to Moray Council, which is reported to be investigating CCTV footage.

From Ladybird Development Group🐞"Thank you so much for this support. Funding is ALWAYS needed for us to keep doing the…

Posted by Lossiemouth Community Council on Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Mrs Coupar added: “We have fantastic parents and ex-parents who help us.

A social media post from Lossiemouth Community Council condemned the vandalism at the nursery.

It added: “Absolutely disgusting! What is happening in Lossie? A group who work so hard in our community do not deserve this, hope the cctv finds the culprits.”

Moray Council has been contacted to comment.

Donations can be made online to support the Ladybird Development Group in Lossiemouth HERE.

