Moray needs YOU! New Town Centre Task Force reveals the seven towns it will focus on and asks for help

Business chiefs in Moray will now form a new town centre taskforce.

Last month, the idea of the specialist coalition was revealed by Moray Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Medcraf.

It was viewed as the next step after a summit on the future of Moray town centres.

Representatives across businesses, public sector organisations and charities came together to discuss ideas to improve town centres at Elgin Town Hall.

They also talked about creative ideas to improve the Elgin town centre which ranged from giant letters to a ‘foodie capital’ rebranding.

What is happening now?

Following positive discussions, now the Chamber have committed to the creation of Moray’s Town Centre Task Force.

The town centres included are Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Elgin, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth.

The task force will bring together representatives from the local public, private and third sectors to promote the development of a new vision for the town centre.

It will include:

Identifying opportunities for regeneration, enhancement, and development within the town centres.

Engaging with stakeholders including locals, business owners, community organisations and relevant authorities to gather input, feedback and ideas.

Source and support finance and funding for projects.

The coalition will collaborate with existing plans and recommendations to create action plans for improving Moray’s town centres.

Who will be on the taskforce?

Moray Chamber of Commerce’s CEO, Sarah Medcraf, will chair the taskforce. It will include representatives from Moray Council’s Strategic Planning and Development team.

They’re looking for:

Three to four experts in planning, architecture, transport, infrastructure, grant processes, or other relevant fields will contribute their knowledge and experience.

One to two stakeholder representatives from each of the seven towns, including residents, business owners, youth organizations, and other relevant community representatives, will support the taskforce with genuine interest and capacity.

Representatives will have a role to play to transfer information to and from the taskforce to their respective towns.

These people will be nominated by locals.

‘We need do-ers’

Moray Chamber Of Commerce CEO, Sarah Medcraf said: “We’re really excited to launch the Town Centre Task Force.

“Whilst we still have some work to do before we are fully live, such as recruitment of Task Force members, the commitment Moray Chamber of Commerce has given to this shows the importance of our town centres for our residents, young people and visitors.

“I’d urge anyone who is a ‘do-er’ to get involved to drive the regeneration of Moray’s town centres.”

How can I find out more about taskforce?

Click here to sign up for an online discussion on Tuesday, July 18 at noon to learn more and ask questions.

The aim is to attract and recruit members of the taskforce.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing with partners to source funding to create a potential town centre officer post to help the delivery of what the taskforce aims to achieve.

It is hoped further updates about the potential post will be revealed soon.

