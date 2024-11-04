How an Elgin boutique shop has thrived for almost 30 years in the town centre

For years, Christine Fraser worked in property management in the heart of Glasgow.

In 1995, she and her husband relocated from the city to Elgin.

However, she couldn’t find a job in the same industry.

Therefore, she decide to do something different by taking the plunge to open up a shop in the town centre.

This sparked the birth of the Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique in Elgin.

The business started as a dress and hat hire agency at 11 Commerce Street.

About 14 years later she decided to stop operating as an agency and expand her stock of new occasion, evening and bridal wear, while still offering a hat service.

To keep up with the success, she also ended up renting a bigger premises at 22 South Street for six months before purchasing the building which is still the business’s home today.

It is fair to say Christine has seen Elgin town centre change over the years she has been running Xanadu.

Christine said: “I couldn’t get a job in the industry I was in, so I took the chance to try something new by opening up a shop as a dress agency.

“It took off from there and it became really successful.

“As things changed, I stopped the dress agency and moved into selling new special occasion wear and hire wear.

“I also incorporated bridal and bridesmaids too which has been a hit.

“I have been lucky with the continued steady business and not many places last around 30 years.”

How is life on South Street?

When asked about how it is life operating a business on the town’s South Street, Christine replied: “South Street has been an amazing location.

“Especially with the front window. A lot of people make comments on my window displays.

“Recently, it has been a bit quieter because of all the building work.

“However, when the Gordon MacPhail building opens up, it will make a difference.”

Christine hailed South Street for its strong offering of independent shops.

She said: “South Street is really nice and similar to Batchen Street, as it is all independent shops and not chains.

“You have small independent businesses like Enchanted Highlands and the wool shop.

“A lot of people visit the town from Aberdeen and Inverness because of the individual shops.”

Over the years, she has served generations of families buying prom and wedding dresses.

She believes a personal touch at Xanadu has been a key ingredient to her success in Elgin.

Christine said: “I have had customers from my days at Commerce Street who bought prom dresses coming to me now for wedding dresses and prom clothes for their kids.

“Nowadays it is difficult to compete with online pricing.

“However the personal touch is what people come to me for as well as styling advice and being able to suggest why not try this clothing and that.

“I have local customers as well as from Inverness, Aberdeen, Islands and the Central Belt.”

What does the future hold for Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique?

Christine would like to see the front of empty shops in the town centre tidied up to look better.

She added: “We need to build on what we have already in Elgin town centre and be more positive.

“I would like to see displays inside the vacant units so they don’t look so run down.”

She wants to retire at some point and for someone to takeover the shop.

Christine added: “I’m looking for someone with the same enthusiasm and energy that I’ve had for around 30 years to take over the shop and put their own stamp on it.

“I will help with setting up and advice if needed.”

Anyone interested can directly contact her.

