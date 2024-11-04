How an Elgin boutique shop has thrived for almost 30 years in the town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How an Elgin boutique shop has thrived for almost 30 years in the town centre

Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique owner Christine Fraser opens up about the success and what the future holds for her.

Christine Fraser holding a wedding dress.
Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique owner Christine Fraser has ran the business since 1995. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

For years, Christine Fraser worked in property management in the heart of Glasgow.

In 1995, she and her husband relocated from the city to Elgin.

However, she couldn’t find a job in the same industry.

Therefore, she decide to do something different by taking the plunge to open up a shop in the town centre.

This sparked the birth of the Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique in Elgin.

The business started as a dress and hat hire agency at 11 Commerce Street.

Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique owner Christine Fraser pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

About 14 years later she decided to stop operating as an agency and expand her stock of new occasion, evening and bridal wear, while still offering a hat service.

To keep up with the success, she also ended up renting a bigger premises at 22 South Street for six months before purchasing the building which is still the business’s home today.

It is fair to say Christine has seen Elgin town centre change over the years she has been running Xanadu.

Christine said: “I couldn’t get a job in the industry I was in, so I took the chance to try something new by opening up a shop as a dress agency.

“It took off from there and it became really successful.

Christine Fraser has enjoyed major success.

“As things changed, I stopped the dress agency and moved into selling new special occasion wear and hire wear.

“I also incorporated bridal and bridesmaids too which has been a hit.

“I have been lucky with the continued steady business and not many places last around 30 years.”

How is life on South Street?

When asked about how it is life operating a business on the town’s South Street, Christine replied: “South Street has been an amazing location.

“Especially with the front window. A lot of people make comments on my window displays.

“Recently, it has been a bit quieter because of all the building work.

Christine Fraser outside the shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“However, when the Gordon MacPhail building opens up, it will make a difference.”

Christine hailed South Street for its strong offering of independent shops.

She said: “South Street is really nice and similar to Batchen Street, as it is all independent shops and not chains.

“You have small independent businesses like Enchanted Highlands and the wool shop.

“A lot of people visit the town from Aberdeen and Inverness because of the individual shops.”

Over the years, she has served generations of families buying prom and wedding dresses.

Downstairs in her shop.

She believes a personal touch at Xanadu has been a key ingredient to her success in Elgin.

Christine said: “I have had customers from my days at Commerce Street who bought prom dresses coming to me now for wedding dresses and prom clothes for their kids.

“Nowadays it is difficult to compete with online pricing.

“However the personal touch is what people come to me for as well as styling advice and being able to suggest why not try this clothing and that.

“I have local customers as well as from Inverness, Aberdeen, Islands and the Central Belt.”

What does the future hold for Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique?

Christine would like to see the front of empty shops in the town centre tidied up to look better.

She added: “We need to build on what we have already in Elgin town centre and be more positive.

“I would like to see displays inside the vacant units so they don’t look so run down.”

Xanadu Ladies Fashions and Bridal Boutique on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She wants to retire at some point and for someone to takeover the shop.

Christine added: “I’m looking for someone with the same enthusiasm and energy that I’ve had for around 30 years to take over the shop and put their own stamp on it.

“I will help with setting up and advice if needed.”

Anyone interested can directly contact her.

