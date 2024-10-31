Going, going, gone! Timeline revealed to start work to demolish iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Going, going, gone! Timeline revealed to start work to demolish iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners buildings

Revealed: The latest on the Elgin South Street development.

By Sean McAngus
Jailhouse will be one of the buildings demolished.. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson design team
Jailhouse will be one of the buildings demolished.. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson design team

Robertson bosses have announced the demolition timeline for the iconic Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket Bar, and Junners buildings.

A building at 53-55 South Street which is currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre will also be torn down.

It’s all to make way for a new South Street redevelopment.

Now building standard chiefs have given the go-ahead to demolish the five buildings.

According to the approved building warrant, it will cost around £477,000 to knock down all the buildings.

All that will be left is a C-listed archway at the entrance to former toy shop Junners.

The former Junners toy shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment?

Aerial view of former Jailhouse nightclub.
The former Jailhouse nightclub from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray first revealed the plans which include the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

That funding was previously in doubt as the Labour Government wanted to review spending decisions.

However, yesterday’s budget announcement revealed the funding promised by the previous Conservative government had survived the spending review.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, councillors on the planning committee gave the development the go-ahead for a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Architects Oberlanders have been representing RPL.

When will the demolition work begin?

Artist impression of South Street development in Elgin.
Aerial view of South Street development plans.

Now it can be revealed it is hoped the demolition work will start next year.

A spokeswoman for Robertson Property, said: “The approval of the building warrant is another significant step towards the regeneration of South Street.

“We are in the process of securing all the properties required and we anticipate that works to remove the existing structures will commence early in 2025.

“Working with our partners we look forward to delivering an exciting development which will bring vitality and viability back to Elgin town centre.”

