Going, going, gone! Timeline revealed to start work to demolish iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners buildings

Robertson bosses have announced the demolition timeline for the iconic Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket Bar, and Junners buildings.

A building at 53-55 South Street which is currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre will also be torn down.

It’s all to make way for a new South Street redevelopment.

Now building standard chiefs have given the go-ahead to demolish the five buildings.

According to the approved building warrant, it will cost around £477,000 to knock down all the buildings.

All that will be left is a C-listed archway at the entrance to former toy shop Junners.

What is Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment?

Last December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray first revealed the plans which include the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

That funding was previously in doubt as the Labour Government wanted to review spending decisions.

However, yesterday’s budget announcement revealed the funding promised by the previous Conservative government had survived the spending review.

Earlier this year, councillors on the planning committee gave the development the go-ahead for a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Architects Oberlanders have been representing RPL.

When will the demolition work begin?

Now it can be revealed it is hoped the demolition work will start next year.

A spokeswoman for Robertson Property, said: “The approval of the building warrant is another significant step towards the regeneration of South Street.

“We are in the process of securing all the properties required and we anticipate that works to remove the existing structures will commence early in 2025.

“Working with our partners we look forward to delivering an exciting development which will bring vitality and viability back to Elgin town centre.”

