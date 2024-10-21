How an Elgin hairdresser transformed a former Spar store into an inviting and relaxing modern salon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

How an Elgin hairdresser transformed a former Spar store into an inviting and relaxing modern salon

James Cameron opens up about his journey to opening his own salon and reveals his exciting makeover plans.

James Cameron Hairdressing is owned by James Cameron. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
James Cameron Hairdressing is owned by James Cameron. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

James Cameron’s entry into the hairdressing industry was never planned.

As a youngster, he had a paper route and wanted to earn more money.

As a result, he ended up working in a salon on Saturdays.

Even when he decided to leave school to work full-time at Hairforce and study at Moray College, James was still unsure if he wanted to pursue hairdressing as a career.

James Cameron pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Then in 2008, he took the plunge by opening up James Cameron Hairdressing in Elgin.

He transformed a former Spar store at 7 Hermes Road into an inviting and relaxing modern salon.

Now, the best part of 16 years on, he has never looked back.

Picture of the premises  before the transformation. Image: James Cameron
Inside the premises before it was transformed into a salon.  Image: James Cameron

”After my first day at college, I knew it was what I wanted to do”

James Cameron pictured in front of his salon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

James said: “I had a paper route at the time, but I wanted more money. My mum said to get a job, but nobody was hiring.

“One of my sister’s friends suggested hairdressing, and I thought, ‘I’m not going to work in a hairdresser’s.’

“Then I thought, ‘It couldn’t be that bad.’

“So, I started working on Saturdays, and it went from there.”

‘I have enjoyed it’

He added: “After working for a year and a half on Saturdays, I was offered the choice of going full-time or staying in school.

“I thought, ‘I’m out of school,’ but even then, I wasn’t sure I wanted to pursue hairdressing.

“I enjoyed it , but didn’t see it as an career I would be doing.

“Then I worked as an apprentice full-time at Hairforce and studied one day a week at Moray College.

“It was the first day at college I realised hairdressing was what I wanted to do.

“Now since I opened up the business, I’ve put many trainees through college and built a closer link with Moray College.”

Operating outside town centre

The salon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

When asked about what attracted him to set up the business where he did, James replied: “ I was attracted to the location and size.

“It used to be an old Spar shop, and when I went into it, it had been empty for years.

“The best decision I made was being out of town.

“No disrespect to being in town, but for me, being slightly out of the way and free parking has been ideal.”

James Cameron has had an eventful journey. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He did look at a few shops in the town centre.

James added: “I had a look at a few places in the town centre, but for the same price, you were only getting a quarter of the space.

“Having more space has been great thing and clients love it because they’re not cramped together.

“Also you can have a personal conversation with a client, and no one else can hear you because we have so much space, yet it still feels cozy.”

What is the biggest challenge?

James Cameron Hairdressing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For James, the biggest challenge is the cost of living crisis.

He has to strike the balance between providing good service and making money.

James said: “The toughest challenge for the business has to be the cost of living.

“Compared to 16 years ago, everything has gone up in price, like hair colour products, gas, and electricity.

“We can’t pass these costs onto the customer, so it’s a fine balance between providing good service, maintaining clients, and not losing money.”

Not just a salon – a shop too

Inside the shop at the salon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He also has a shop inside the salon to bring in extra income.

There is an array of items from handbags to face masks.

He explained: “Opening the shop has brought in extra income — it’s more than just a salon.

“While clients are here, they also buy handbags, so we don’t have to rely solely on new customers.

“We offer treatments too, like facial masks, which help keep the salon going and bring in additional revenue.

“Offering top-notch hairdressing along with something extra is exactly what people are looking for.”

Salon to be given mini-makeover

The salon has been opened for 16 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

James has revealed he is aiming to give the salon a little makeover in the middle of November.

He explained: “We have been open for around 16 years now.

“I’m going to give the salon a mini-makeover which will keep me energised and a freshness about the place for the clients.

“There will be new seating, waiting chairs and a new reception desk.

‘Important we keep ahead of the game’

He added: “Also there will be new decor. It’s important we are always forward thinking about what the clients want.

“The big salon bathroom stands out already and it is going to be even more in your face once the makeover is completed.

“Business is good and it is important we keep ahead of the game.”

James always wants to make sure his clients are number one and enjoy a friendly environment.

Read more about Elgin businesses

Conversation