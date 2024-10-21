How an Elgin hairdresser transformed a former Spar store into an inviting and relaxing modern salon

James Cameron’s entry into the hairdressing industry was never planned.

As a youngster, he had a paper route and wanted to earn more money.

As a result, he ended up working in a salon on Saturdays.

Even when he decided to leave school to work full-time at Hairforce and study at Moray College, James was still unsure if he wanted to pursue hairdressing as a career.

Then in 2008, he took the plunge by opening up James Cameron Hairdressing in Elgin.

He transformed a former Spar store at 7 Hermes Road into an inviting and relaxing modern salon.

Now, the best part of 16 years on, he has never looked back.

”After my first day at college, I knew it was what I wanted to do”

James said: “I had a paper route at the time, but I wanted more money. My mum said to get a job, but nobody was hiring.

“One of my sister’s friends suggested hairdressing, and I thought, ‘I’m not going to work in a hairdresser’s.’

“Then I thought, ‘It couldn’t be that bad.’

“So, I started working on Saturdays, and it went from there.”

‘I have enjoyed it’

He added: “After working for a year and a half on Saturdays, I was offered the choice of going full-time or staying in school.

“I thought, ‘I’m out of school,’ but even then, I wasn’t sure I wanted to pursue hairdressing.

“I enjoyed it , but didn’t see it as an career I would be doing.

“Then I worked as an apprentice full-time at Hairforce and studied one day a week at Moray College.

“It was the first day at college I realised hairdressing was what I wanted to do.

“Now since I opened up the business, I’ve put many trainees through college and built a closer link with Moray College.”

Operating outside town centre

When asked about what attracted him to set up the business where he did, James replied: “ I was attracted to the location and size.

“It used to be an old Spar shop, and when I went into it, it had been empty for years.

“The best decision I made was being out of town.

“No disrespect to being in town, but for me, being slightly out of the way and free parking has been ideal.”

He did look at a few shops in the town centre.

James added: “I had a look at a few places in the town centre, but for the same price, you were only getting a quarter of the space.

“Having more space has been great thing and clients love it because they’re not cramped together.

“Also you can have a personal conversation with a client, and no one else can hear you because we have so much space, yet it still feels cozy.”

What is the biggest challenge?

For James, the biggest challenge is the cost of living crisis.

He has to strike the balance between providing good service and making money.

James said: “The toughest challenge for the business has to be the cost of living.

“Compared to 16 years ago, everything has gone up in price, like hair colour products, gas, and electricity.

“We can’t pass these costs onto the customer, so it’s a fine balance between providing good service, maintaining clients, and not losing money.”

Not just a salon – a shop too

He also has a shop inside the salon to bring in extra income.

There is an array of items from handbags to face masks.

He explained: “Opening the shop has brought in extra income — it’s more than just a salon.

“While clients are here, they also buy handbags, so we don’t have to rely solely on new customers.

“We offer treatments too, like facial masks, which help keep the salon going and bring in additional revenue.

“Offering top-notch hairdressing along with something extra is exactly what people are looking for.”

Salon to be given mini-makeover

James has revealed he is aiming to give the salon a little makeover in the middle of November.

He explained: “We have been open for around 16 years now.

“I’m going to give the salon a mini-makeover which will keep me energised and a freshness about the place for the clients.

“There will be new seating, waiting chairs and a new reception desk.

‘Important we keep ahead of the game’

He added: “Also there will be new decor. It’s important we are always forward thinking about what the clients want.

“The big salon bathroom stands out already and it is going to be even more in your face once the makeover is completed.

“Business is good and it is important we keep ahead of the game.”

James always wants to make sure his clients are number one and enjoy a friendly environment.

Read more about Elgin businesses