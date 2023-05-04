‘We need actions, not words’: New Moray town centres taskforce plan revealed at summit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Business chiefs in Moray are poised to form a new town centre taskforce.

The idea of the specialist coalition was revealed by Moray Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Medcraf.

It is being viewed as the next step after a summit on the future of Moray town centres.

Representatives across businesses, public sector organisations and charities came together to discuss ideas to improve town centres at Elgin Town Hall.

The passion was clearly on show for the region’s towns by attendees with a range of ideas put forward.

It came as major calls were issued for organisations to rally together to take action.

‘We need to pull everyone together’

Moray Chamber Of Commerce CEO, Sarah Medcraf, said: “I want to create a town centre group which includes Moray Council and all the different stakeholders.

“We need to have the ability to pull everyone together across the different towns.

“The discussion is valuable, however there needs to be accountability for everyone to make changes.

She wants to have a system set up to analyse their wins and lessons once the group is formed.

Mrs Medcraf added: “It is easy to be nostalgic, but we need to evolve town centres.

“It would be great to say nine months time after we form a group, we have a review and showcase our quick wins and things we need to work on to the public.”

More details about the group are expected to emerge once it is created.

‘We all need to be champions for our town centres’

Ewen Mackintosh, managing director at Gordon and MacPhail was one of the speakers at the event.

The whisky specialists are currently working on a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop and have open up a temporary shop in the Elgin High Street.

He told attendees: “We need more actions rather than words.

“We need to be champions for our town centres.

“Elgin has huge potential and we need more events like MacMoray Festival across our towns to pull people into our high streets.”

New life for vacant units

Meanwhile, Moray Council strategic planning and development manager Gary Templeton believes there is major potential in new life for vacant units across Moray.

He noted some successes like the new life for a former Forres bank and Starbucks move to bigger premises in the summer which we both revealed.

