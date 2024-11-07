How a former nurse with a passion for cooking is bringing a taste of Spain to Elgin

Amanda Dominguez Bermudez’s passion for cooking was born from her childhood in Seville in Spain.

She used to help her granny Concha and mum Elena in the kitchen for hours making traditional Spanish dishes.

Over the years, she quite regularly considered opening a cafe.

But she was a nurse in Inverness, and all her focus was on that.

After 21 years in the Highland Capital, Amanda and her partner now live in Elgin.

The move offered her opportunity to take the plunge – and the Spanish Deli was the result.

She is cooking all the dishes from the comfort of her home’s kitchen.

And she offers delivery and collection from a shed inside her garden on King Street.

Amanda said: “Setting up the business was never planned and at first when we were home shopping in Elgin, the idea was to work in Dr Gray’s.

“As I worked as a nurse with the NHS for around nine years in Inverness.

“When we moved into our new Elgin home, I thought why don’t I give the Spanish deli a go.

“I have always enjoyed cooking and did have the idea to set up a cafe but never explored it.

“I don’t want to look back when I’m older and regret I never tried it.”

Inspiration from family

Drawing from family recipes passed down through generations, Amanda has brought a taste of Spain to Elgin through her home-cooked dishes.

Cooking also brings back childhood memories for her.

She said: “The recipes have been passed on from one generation to the next, and I cook the meals the same way my granny and mother did.

“Cooking brings back a lot of memories and it is a family orientated and social affair.

“In Spain on Sundays, we used to cook a paella together and gather all the family.

“It was a tradition and it is like a Sunday roast here.

“Now I hope the food puts on a smile on people’s faces and brings them a little bit of Spain in every bite.”

Long-term ambitions

She has set up her first business from her home.

However, in the long-term, Amanda wants to open up a shop, if the business is a success.

She explained: “I’m planning to open up a deli-type tapas eating place if things go well.

“I want to sell local produce and also Spanish ingredients and dishes too.

“It would be a small cosy place.

“However, I thought it would be best to start small first and cook from home.

“Regardless, I will continue to enjoy cooking.”

Click here for more details about the Spanish Deli which is open from Monday to Friday.