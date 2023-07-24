Moray A96 closed near Lhanbryde following crash The A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road is currently closed in both directions. By Michelle Henderson July 24 2023, 11.46am Share A96 closed near Lhanbryde following crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/5977168/a96-closed-at-lhanbryde-following-crash/ Copy Link The A96 is currently closed in both directions near Lhanbryde. Police and paramedics have been called to the A96 following a collision near Lhanbryde. The incident happened on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road shortly after 11am. Police and paramedics have been called. NEW ❗ ⌚ 11:25#A96 Lhanbryde The carriageway is currently ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to a collision More info here: https://t.co/PbSJ9IcVqZ Diversion route to follow; in the meantime use our Route Checker to plan an alt route: https://t.co/mJdE9BubVY@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/kcVHdBIhqr — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 24, 2023 The road is currently closed in both directions. Police have been approached for comment. More to come.