A96 closed near Lhanbryde following crash

Police and paramedics have been called to the A96 following a collision near Lhanbryde.

The incident happened on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road shortly after 11am.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 11:25#A96 Lhanbryde The carriageway is currently ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to a collision More info here: https://t.co/PbSJ9IcVqZ Diversion route to follow; in the meantime use our Route Checker to plan an alt route: https://t.co/mJdE9BubVY@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/kcVHdBIhqr — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 24, 2023

The road is currently closed in both directions.

