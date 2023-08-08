Step forward in securing future of iconic Moray bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Step forward in securing future of iconic Moray bridge

Designed by Thomas Telford, the single arch cast iron span over the River Spey at Craigellachie is the oldest surviving bridge of its kind.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A small step forward has been taken on securing the future of a bridge designed by Thomas Telford at Craigellachie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A small step forward has been taken in essential repairs to the iconic Craigellachie bridge.

Designed by Thomas Telford, the single arch cast iron span over the River Spey at Craigellachie needs to be repaired.

Built in 1814, it formed part of the main road between Elgin and Grantown until it closed to vehicles in October 1972.

But there has been uncertainty over who is responsible for the structure.

Craigellachie bridge repairs: Slow process

That has prevented charity the Friends of Craigellachie Bridge from raising money for it.

The group said information received from the Scottish Government says the local authority is best placed to take charge of the bridge.

In a statement Moray Council said ownership is “unknown” but pledged to work cooperatively with the friends group.

Chairman Mike Middlehurst said: “We are moving forward but it’s a slow process.

Craigellachie Bridge during the day
Thomas Telford’s bridge at Craigellachie used to form part of the main road from Grantown to Elgin. Image: Shutterstock

“We now have confirmation from the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland that this is Moray Council‘s issue. And they have to deal with it.

“There is a process they need to go through to obtain the title.

“All councils are facing significant budget restrictions and we appreciate their costs must be justified.

“We hope to continue to work with Moray  Council to ensure that the costs can be funded and the title obtained once we have an accurate up to date condition report on the Telford Bridge.”

Small step forward

He added the main priority was to arrange a meeting with the group responsible for restoring the Union Chain Bridge. It spans the River Tweed between Scotland and England.

Mr Middlehurst said: “We need to absorb their learning and apply it to the Telford Bridge at Craigellachie.”

As well as restoring the structure to its former glory, the group would like to open a tourist centre.

They are also keen for the bridge to be included in a Thomas Telford Trail.

There is one celebrating the civil engineer’s work running between Fort William and Inverness, and another around Shropshire.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris praised the group for their hard work.

She said: “There has been a huge amount of effort put into bring this forward.

“The Telford Bridge is hugely important and Moray should be mindful of preserving our heritage and culture.

“This has huge potential in terms of tourism for Moray and Speyside.

“Considering the extra whisky tax that’s been imposed recently, and the £1.5 million for Cloddach Bridge, it would be great to see the UK Government make a similar commitment to the Telford Bridge.”

Moray’s heritage and culture should be preserved

Originally half the funds for the span came from the government, with the rest raised through public subscriptions.

A spokesperson for Moray Council said: “The ownership of the Telford Bridge is unknown.

“We have been in consultation with the Friends of Craigellachie Bridge for a number of year providing advice on how to take the project forward and the information that is needed.

“We will continue to work co-operatively with the group.”

The bridge is Category A listed by Historic Environment Scotland.

It is also designated a civil engineering landmark by the Institution of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Scaffolding is expected to be required around the whole structure when work begins.

It will also have to be shrink-wrapped to prevent any materials falling into the environmentally sensitive River Spey.

