Step forward in securing future of iconic Moray bridge

A small step forward has been taken in essential repairs to the iconic Craigellachie bridge.

Designed by Thomas Telford, the single arch cast iron span over the River Spey at Craigellachie needs to be repaired.

Built in 1814, it formed part of the main road between Elgin and Grantown until it closed to vehicles in October 1972.

But there has been uncertainty over who is responsible for the structure.

That has prevented charity the Friends of Craigellachie Bridge from raising money for it.

The group said information received from the Scottish Government says the local authority is best placed to take charge of the bridge.

In a statement Moray Council said ownership is “unknown” but pledged to work cooperatively with the friends group.

Chairman Mike Middlehurst said: “We are moving forward but it’s a slow process.

“We now have confirmation from the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland that this is Moray Council‘s issue. And they have to deal with it.

“There is a process they need to go through to obtain the title.

“All councils are facing significant budget restrictions and we appreciate their costs must be justified.

“We hope to continue to work with Moray Council to ensure that the costs can be funded and the title obtained once we have an accurate up to date condition report on the Telford Bridge.”

He added the main priority was to arrange a meeting with the group responsible for restoring the Union Chain Bridge. It spans the River Tweed between Scotland and England.

Mr Middlehurst said: “We need to absorb their learning and apply it to the Telford Bridge at Craigellachie.”

As well as restoring the structure to its former glory, the group would like to open a tourist centre.

They are also keen for the bridge to be included in a Thomas Telford Trail.

There is one celebrating the civil engineer’s work running between Fort William and Inverness, and another around Shropshire.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris praised the group for their hard work.

She said: “There has been a huge amount of effort put into bring this forward.

“The Telford Bridge is hugely important and Moray should be mindful of preserving our heritage and culture.

“This has huge potential in terms of tourism for Moray and Speyside.

“Considering the extra whisky tax that’s been imposed recently, and the £1.5 million for Cloddach Bridge, it would be great to see the UK Government make a similar commitment to the Telford Bridge.”

Originally half the funds for the span came from the government, with the rest raised through public subscriptions.

A spokesperson for Moray Council said: “The ownership of the Telford Bridge is unknown.

“We have been in consultation with the Friends of Craigellachie Bridge for a number of year providing advice on how to take the project forward and the information that is needed.

“We will continue to work co-operatively with the group.”

The bridge is Category A listed by Historic Environment Scotland.

It is also designated a civil engineering landmark by the Institution of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Scaffolding is expected to be required around the whole structure when work begins.

It will also have to be shrink-wrapped to prevent any materials falling into the environmentally sensitive River Spey.