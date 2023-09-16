This car garage in Dufftown could be yours for under £200,000

If you’ve ever dreamed of running your own car garage, now could be your chance.

A garage located in the popular town of Dufftown in the heart of Speyside has hit the market.

Johnstone and Stuart is a well-established motor garage that has been a fixture in the town for decades.

The current owner has decided to sell the property after establishing the business more than 40 years ago.

How much is the property?

The garage is currently up for sale at £195,000.

Having a good reputation within the area, Johnstone and Stuart provides an excellent investment opportunity for someone already operating within the motor industry.

It also presents a golden opportunity for someone who fancies taking on a new venture.

The property could also suit a landlord who may be looking to acquire a freehold property and obtain a new tenant.

Where is the property?

The garage is located in close proximity to the centre of Dufftown and is equal distance from both Aberdeen and Inverness.

There are local shops, a post office, a primary school and a doctor’s surgery close by.

The larger towns of Keith and Huntly are also just a drive away.

It occupies a prominent trading position with roadside presence of one of the main roads through New Elgin, making it highly visible to passing trade.

Good reputation within the area

Johnstone and Stuart has built up a strong client database and has a good reputation within the area.

The business is well-equipped, meeting licensing and industry specifications and has diagnostic equipment that enables an efficient fault-finding service leading to a high level of customer satisfaction.

As the garage offers a range of services including MOT’s, repairs and servicing, the property will be sold with a full inventory of highly functional equipment, fixtures, and fittings.

It boasts approximately 380 sqm of space and there are three garages.

All three buildings are accessed via sliding metal doors and there is concrete flooring throughout.

For further details on this property, visit CCL Property’s website HERE.