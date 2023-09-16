This car garage in Dufftown could be yours for under £200,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This car garage in Dufftown could be yours for under £200,000

The garage located in Dufftown in the heart of Speyside is up for sale.

By Shanay Taylor
Johnstone and Stuart is a car garage.
Johnstone and Stuart is up for sale. Image: CCL Group. Johnstone and Stuart.

If you’ve ever dreamed of running your own car garage, now could be your chance.

A garage located in the popular town of Dufftown in the heart of Speyside has hit the market.

Johnstone and Stuart is a well-established motor garage that has been a fixture in the town for decades.

The current owner has decided to sell the property after establishing the business more than 40 years ago.

How much is the property?

The garage is currently up for sale at £195,000.

Having a good reputation within the area, Johnstone and Stuart provides an excellent investment opportunity for someone already operating within the motor industry.

It also presents a golden opportunity for someone who fancies taking on a new venture.

The property could also suit a landlord who may be looking to acquire a freehold property and obtain a new tenant.

Johnstone and Stuart is up for sale. Image: CCL Group. Johnstone and Stuart.
The garage is highly popular in the area. Image: CCL Group. Johnstone and Stuart.

Where is the property?

The garage is located in close proximity to the centre of Dufftown and is equal distance from both Aberdeen and Inverness. 

There are local shops, a post office, a primary school and a doctor’s surgery close by.

The larger towns of Keith and Huntly are also just a drive away.

It occupies a prominent trading position with roadside presence of one of the main roads through New Elgin, making it highly visible to passing trade.

Good reputation within the area

Johnstone and Stuart is up for sale. Image: CCL Group. Johnstone and Stuart.
It was established over 40 years ago. Image: CCL Group. Johnstone and Stuart.

Johnstone and Stuart has built up a strong client database and has a good reputation within the area.

The business is well-equipped, meeting licensing and industry specifications and has diagnostic equipment that enables an efficient fault-finding service leading to a high level of customer satisfaction.

As the garage offers a range of services including MOT’s, repairs and servicing, the property will be sold with a full inventory of highly functional equipment, fixtures, and fittings.

It boasts approximately 380 sqm of space and there are three garages.

All three buildings are accessed via sliding metal doors and there is concrete flooring throughout.

For further details on this property, visit CCL Property’s website HERE.

