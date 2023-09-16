Braemar tradesman fights to build his own home after being priced out amid housing crisis

A Braemar builder revealed the “heartbreaking” struggles first time buyers face in the increasingly-exclusive village as he fought to take matters into his own hands.

Tradesman Rory Bruce was imploring councillors to part with policy by letting him build his own modest home on a plot of land just outside the village boundary.

Mr Bruce explained how soaring property prices have forced him to take desperate action, claiming the area has become “totally unaffordable”.

The ruggedly attractive slice of the Cairngorms has become a popular spot for second homes.

The Mar Estate offered Mr Bruce the plot, along a dirt track at the end of Chapel Brae, at a discount price to help with his ambitions.

However, the builder had to open up about his struggles in order to get permission for the project – in a damning indictment on the local market.

How builder’s plans lifted the lid on Braemar housing crisis

Mr Bruce lodged the plans for the site in May, and it has now come before councillors.

Several people wrote to the local authority pleading for officials to overlook regulations on this occasion, including Royal Deeside business owners.

Only his would-be neighbour, Edward Thompson, objected.

Mr Thompson cited the same policy concerns later echoed by council planning gurus.

What did local traders say?

Scott McHardy, the director of Deeside’s Dinnet Garage, said high house prices are driving people away from the village.

He added: “Over the last decade it has become increasingly difficult for young local people to live in Braemar.

“The benefits of tourism must not be at the expense of the young local community being able to live and work where they were born.”

Director of Donside Slating, Brian Mackie, argued that buying a house on the open market had become a “totally unrealistic option” to people like Mr Bruce.

He said there are “next to no young tradesmen in Braemar” as they had been “priced out of the housing market by second, third and even fourth homes”.

Stewart Collins, who has “built many roofs with Rory”, added: “Refusal of this application would be another nail in the coffin of the young local community.”

What happened at the meeting?

The Marr area committee discussion began with senior council planner Neil Mair listing the various reasons Mr Bruce’s scheme clashed with policy.

Mr Mair said the council should only approve developments outside the settlement boundary if it’s “essential” for a rural business.

He said: “We can’t just plop houses wherever we want.”

Telling the committee there was no justification for approving the plan, he urged members to vote against it.

Defiant display after extent of Braemar housing crisis emerges

Self-employed Mr Bruce explained that his work can often be hampered living where he currently does, along a Land Rover track at the Linn of Quoich.

When winter strikes, impassable roads mean he can’t get out to jobs.

Papers submitted to the council state: “Access is difficult, and sometimes impossible in winter.

“The last mile to the house is regularly impassable due to flooding, ice and snow.”

The move would therefore benefit his business, as well as granting him a much-desired home to call his own.

How much have prices changed in the last 40 years?

Mr Bruce delved into his family’s history as he laid bare the housing crisis in Braemar.

He explained that his childhood home cost £29,000 when purchased in 1985.

Going by inflation, that would make it worth about £85,000 today. But, he claimed it would sell for something like £500,000 if offered up.

The tradesman explained: “Braemar is totally unaffordable for first time buyers like myself.

“Being here would reduce travel time, put me closer to customers and greatly benefit me and my business.”

‘It’s heartbreaking’

Local councillor Geva Blackett was torn, saying that she found it a “difficult one” to judge.

She said: “Braemar needs and wants young people, and there’s not enough affordable housing.

“I recently heard of a run-down three-bedroom house which sold for more than £450,000.”

However, Mrs Blackett added: “As a mother, and Braemar resident, I have so much sympathy. But this is against policy, and it could be a trend that continues.

“I don’t feel able to support it, and that’s actually heartbreaking.”

The tide soon turned in the meeting though…

Liberal Democrat Jeff Goodhall led calls to defy policymakers, citing competing rules about encouraging local businesses to prosper.

He was backed by six others, with the vote ultimately going 7-2 in Mr Bruce’s favour.

Watch the meeting here:

Do you think they made the right call? Let us know in our comments section below

Is housing crisis turning Braemar into ‘Disneyland Cairngorms’?

The lack of affordable housing in the village has been an issue for some time.

Back in 2021, Mrs Blackett raised fears it was at risk of becoming “Disneyland Cairngorms”, filled with second homes that lie empty for much of the year.

She claimed the situation was “threatening the whole economy” of the village, with businesses “frantic” for staff to secure homes.

You can see Mr Bruce’s plans here.

Read more about the application in our recent Planning Ahead round-up, which also features news on proposals to demolish a historic hotel.

And is a new sculpture in the shape of a giant bucket “too bizarre for Braemar”? Read more here.