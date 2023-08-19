Elgin hotel housing asylum seekers ordered to submit retrospective planning application for use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin hotel housing asylum seekers ordered to submit retrospective planning application for use

Eight Acres Hotel is currently being used by the Home Office to provide accommodation for people awaiting the outcome of asylum applications.

By Sean McAngus
The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Elgin hotel housing asylum seekers needs to apply for retrospective  planning permission, it has emerged.

The Eight Acres Hotel on Morriston Road is currently being used by the Home Office. It provides accommodation for people awaiting the outcome of asylum applications.

In May, agents Montagu Evans on behalf of the hotel owners applied for a Certificate of Lawfulness. This is to confirm the use was lawful and required no planning permission.

Front sign of Eight Acres hotel.
The Eight Acres hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Three months on, Moray Council have refused their application.

Instead, planning chiefs have ruled retrospective planning permission is required for the change of the use.

Moray Council.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “The council received an application with regard to the hosting of Asylum Seekers at the Eight Acres Hotel.

“The council has considered the application and has determined that the use does need planning permission.

“The operators of the accommodation now need to regulate the use retrospectively through the planning system.”

‘Solely a procedural matter about need for planning permission’

She added: “The rejection of the Certificate of Lawfulness application by Moray Council is solely a procedural matter about need for planning permission.

“This process does not assess the planning merits of whether or not such use is acceptable, and this would be considered under any future planning application if submitted.”

Right to appeal the decision

The hotel could appeal the officials’ decision.

The council spokeswoman added: “The applicant now has a right to appeal the decision on the certificate of lawful use, or they could apply for planning permission in the usual way for a change of use from the current designation as a hotel.”

Asylum seekers accommodation

The asylum seekers are allocated their own rooms at the hotel and given their meals.

They receive £9.10 a week from the UK Government.

As they are not allowed to work while their claims are being processed, opportunities are being given to take part in activities and appropriate volunteering roles.

The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In April, festival-goers were left scrabbling for accommodation after their reservations at the Eight Acres Hotel were cancelled just days before the MacMoray Festival.

The hotel blamed reasons “outside of our control” after closing down to the public as part of the contract to house asylum seekers.

Eight Acres Hotel was approached for comment.

