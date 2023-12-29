The Jailhouse: Memories and pictures of famous Elgin nightclub which burned down 25 years ago

During the 1990s,the Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin was known as the go-to spot for locals.

It was renowned for its cage where dancers could get the spotlight on Friday and Saturday nights for a bit.

And at midnight, somewhat bizarrely, a dummy would be placed in a fake electric chair and fried.

The nightclub was designed with the theme of an American prison.

It was open for 18 months before a blaze engulfed the building and forced it to close.

Earlier this year, we exclusively revealed why previous plans to redevelop the former Jailhouse site never worked out and its future.

Now Robertson Property Limited will have overall responsibility of a South Street mixed-use development which will include the Jailhouse site.

What are your Jailhouse memories?

Sometimes, it is nice to reminisce.

On social media, we asked you for pictures and memories from the Jailhouse nightclub in its heyday.

Despite being open for just a short time, it has certainly left a lasting impression.

Locals certainly recall it well.

Claire Rowlands said: “I still remember my first visit, we were all awe-struck at the theme, and the electric chair on display.

“It sent shivers down my spine and it was a spectacular venue.”

Cathy Cadenhead added: “Fascinating, as I still find it hard to think that all that was tucked away. It was almost like a secret wee world.”

Before clubbers left the Jailhouse nightclub to go home, they would often have chips and cheese from the kitchen.

Deborah Ingram Bunnell joked: “Thankfully no-one had mobile phones with camera in those days … what happened in the Jailhouse stayed in the Jailhouse.”

Not to makes excuses, but that makes pictures inside the Jailhouse difficult to track down.

However, Mark Russell provided us with a few photos which give us a glimpse into the venue.

He said: “All the staff were great and got on so well.

“I really miss the place and Phil, Louisa, Netta and Reuben did an amazing job.

“They were way ahead with the style, ideas and equipment.”

He says his favourite memory at the nightclub was when DJs Scott Bond and Tom Bouthier performed at the venue.

Artwork at the Jailhouse

Another thing that stood out at the nightclub was the artwork of prisoners on the walls which can still be seen today.

On social media, Kieron Douglas revealed his mum painted all the prisoners in the cells in the arches.

It is fair to say the Jailhouse will never be forgotten with so many having treasured memories.

The former nightclub site brings people back to their younger days.

