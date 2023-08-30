The Jailhouse: What next for this derelict Elgin nightclub site?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Jailhouse: What next for this derelict Elgin nightclub site?

The Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin opened for only 18 months, but it certainly made an impression.

By Sean McAngus
The former Jailhouse nightclub from above.
The former Jailhouse nightclub from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

During the 1990s, the Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin was renowned for its cage where partygoers danced.

The nightclub was designed with the theme of an American prison.

And at midnight, somewhat bizarrely, a dummy would be placed in a fake electric chair and fried.

It was open for 18 months before a blaze engulfed the building and forced it to close.

A mock electric chair imported from America in which a dummy was routinely "executed" when the Jailhouse was open for clubbers.

Jailhouse Elgin

The former Jailhouse in Elgin pictured in 2015.

Fast forward 25 years on, the building once packed with clubbers on Friday and Saturday nights remains vacant.

Watch some drone footage filmed by Jason Hedges of what the site looks like now:

In 2009, Banff-based developer William McBey bought the disused nightclub with the vision to give the prominent building fresh life.

Initial plans included the site being transformed into a student accommodation complex.

Architects drew up plans to create 40 rooms over its three storeys.

Then, developers turned their attention to proposals to convert the former Elgin High Street venue into 14 serviced apartments.

Our coverage when plans to redevelop the nightclub into flats surfaced.

In March 2018, Moray Council approved this transformation. It would have included eight one-bedroom and six two-bedroom homes, spread across the building’s four floors.

Each unit would have its own open-plan lounge and kitchen with an en suite bathroom.

However, neither plan came to fruition.

What happened to the Jailhouse?

For years, locals have wondered why these proposals never worked out – and when something might happen.

Alan Robertson, McBey’s business partner in the Jailhouse plans, has revealed the reasons to the Press and Journal for the first time.

Drone shot of the former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin taken this year.

Mr Robertson said: “I know people have always spoken passionately about the Jailhouse and wanted the former nightclub site redeveloped.

“I’m a bit disappointed our plans haven’t worked out as it is a great site and location in terms of where it is in the Elgin town centre.

“The student accommodation plans were a real opportunity – until the new student accommodation in Elgin was built for University Of The Highlands And Islands.”

The derelict Jailhouse nightclub pictured in 2016.

Meanwhile, Mr Robertson who already has serviced apartments in Elgin, said the planned apartments at the Jailhouse site were close to happening.

He explained: “One thing that stopped us in our tracks was Covid.

“We had planning approved and was ready to go through the building warrant process.

“We had a builder in place and funding available.

“Then Covid struck and when everything was good for work to start the availability of materials and builders disappeared.

“That was the point that made us stop and think what are we going to do here?”

What does the future hold for the Jailhouse?

Elgin from the sky!

After much reflection, they were made aware of the Elgin town centre masterplan and wondered if the Jailhouse could be included in the regeneration proposals.

He added: “We became aware of the broader regeneration efforts and realised it made more sense to collaborate with wider stakeholders.

“Handing over the site for a more comprehensive town centre development was better than building around our own project.

“It is going to be much better that the whole block is redeveloped as one.”

South Street in Elgin.

Alan Robertson and William McBey are in ongoing negotiations to sell the former Jailhouse site to Robertsons who has overall responsibility for the South Street regeneration project.

He explained: “We reached out to Robertsons in late 2020, when we realised things were getting worse.

“We were aware Robertsons were involved with Moray Council in plans to transform Elgin.

“We have had an agreement between Robertsons, the council and ourselves for some time.”

All parties are aiming for the sale of the site to be completed by the end of the year.

He can’t wait to see the development take place which he believes will help put Elgin on the map.

Drone picture shows the former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin.

‘Full details to be published soon’

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “The redevelopment of the Junners stores, Newmarket bar, Jailhouse and 53/55 South Street for a mixed use development is a proposal in the Elgin City Centre Masterplan that was approved by Committee in November 2021.

“The South Street redevelopment also formed a major part of the Levelling Up Fund bid that the Council was unsuccessful in earlier this year. Full details will be published soon.”

The Future of Elgin

Conversation