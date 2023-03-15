Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss

By Sean McAngus
March 15, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 5:17 pm
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media

Elgin town centre has changed a lot over the years.

Like everywhere, high streets and town centres have evolved as online shopping has surged.

Places like Woolworths, once a staple of the country’s centres, have disappeared.

Sometimes, it is nice to reminisce.

On social media, we asked you which closed Elgin shops you miss the most.

The question attracted 136 responses.

This list may seem like something from a period drama for one or two generations, but for others, these five Elgin shops that aren’t trading anymore will no doubt jog a memory.

Elgin Town Centre in 1969.

Woolworths

Woolworths in Elgin.

Woolworths, famous for its pick-n-mix selection, was a high street stalwart and sold a variety of products from kitchen supplies to gardening equipment to clothing.

The Elgin store opened in 1928.

Our reporting at the time of its closure. Image: Roddie Reid

Woolworths fell into administration in 2008, and all 800 of the retailer’s stores closed.

The firm was laden with £385 million of debt at the time of its collapse.

Now the building is home to Poundland, which is currently being redeveloped.

Address: 163 High Street, Elgin

Junners

Junners was a popular toy shop on South Street.

It closed in January 2016 after 116 years of trading.

The large C-listed property was once the entrance to Elgin’s Victorian market but has since become rundown.

Repeated attempts to sell the South Street shop at auction have proved unsuccessful while it continues to remain on the market.

In 2018, we revealed a gym firm pulled out of taking over the building because of Brexit-related uncertainty after being in the final stage of a deal.

Former Junners toyshop in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Now, there are plans to redevelop the building as part of regeneration plans.

Officials believe the shop provides a potential opportunity for a food and drink courtyard and flats.

Address: 54 South St, Elgin IV30 1JR

Drawing impression of what the Junners could transform into.

Pentangle

St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin where Pentangle were based.

Gift shop Pentangle used to be in Unit 2 in the St Giles Centre.

In 2005, it closed after the firm collapsed.

The company also had stores in Aberdeen and Inverness.

The Inverness and Elgin branches employed 11 people between them.

Our reporting at the time of Pentangle collapsing.

Phone company O2 is currently in the shopping centre unit.

Address: Unit 2 at St Giles Centre, 121 High Street, Elgin IV30 1EA

JJB Sports

JJB Sports once had a store in the St Giles’ Centre.

In 2012, the sports shop giant fell into administration following mounting losses and high debt levels.

JJB Sports in Elgin.

Soon Gordon and MacPhail will set up a temporary retail shop in the St Giles’ Centre unit.

It comes as the whisky specialists undertake a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop into a whisky experience.

Gordon and MacPhail are transforming their South Street shop into a tourist attraction. Image: Gordon and MacPhail

Address: Unit 1 at St Giles’ Centre, 121 High Street, Elgin IV30 1EA

Wimpy

Long before the likes of McDonald’s and Burger King arrived in Scotland, there was burger chain Wimpy.

It offered Scots their first taste of American-style fast food.

They once had a chain in the Elgin High Street.

Watch their advert:

Address: 143 High Street, Elgin

Got a story?

Do you have a Moray story you want to share?

Get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.

The Future of Elgin

Tags


