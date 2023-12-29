Emergency crews at scene of two-car crash on A944 near Alford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency crews at scene of two-car crash on A944 near Alford

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed the incident is "still ongoing".

By Alberto Lejarraga
crash Alford
Police have been called to the scene of a crash near Alford, on the A944 road. Image: Google Maps

Emergency services were called following a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

The accident took place on the A944 road, near Alford, just after 2pm today.

A police spokesperson said they were called at 2:10pm.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has confirmed that the incident “is still ongoing.”

A SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 14:01 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the A944 between Alford and Whitehouse.

“We have dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene.”

Fire service has now left the scene

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call just after 2pm and two fire engines were sent to the scene.

“The incident involved two cars and we have now left the scene.”

Police ‘not aware of any injuries’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they are not aware of the road being closed.

Police are also not aware of any injuries.

SAS said an updated statement will be available later today.

More updates to follow.

 

