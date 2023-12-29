Emergency crews at scene of two-car crash on A944 near Alford

Emergency services were called following a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

The accident took place on the A944 road, near Alford, just after 2pm today.

A police spokesperson said they were called at 2:10pm.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has confirmed that the incident “is still ongoing.”

A SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 14:01 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the A944 between Alford and Whitehouse.

“We have dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene.”

Fire service has now left the scene

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call just after 2pm and two fire engines were sent to the scene.

“The incident involved two cars and we have now left the scene.”

Police ‘not aware of any injuries’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they are not aware of the road being closed.

Police are also not aware of any injuries.

SAS said an updated statement will be available later today.

More updates to follow.