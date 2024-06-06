Flagpole space at a ‘premium’: Why the rainbow flag won’t be flying for the whole of June in Moray

A Moray councillor has said he is disappointed that the local authority will not fly the Pride flag throughout June.

The multicoloured standard has been raised above council headquarters in Elgin since 2016.

It commemorates the Stonewall riots in New York during 1969, and celebrates the LQBTQ+ community locally.

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn, who identifies as LGBTQ+, wanted the flag to be raised at the beginning of June.

Too many flags, not enough poles?

But with the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday and Armed Forces Day on Monday 29, it was decided to fly the Pride flag between those dates.

Mr Van Der Horn said: “Pride month starts on June 1. And it’s important that the flag goes up at the beginning of the month.

“It doesn’t prevent other flags going up during June, but I don’t think that’s the issue.

“It’s a missed opportunity because it’s about pride in our communities in Moray.

“And about supporting people who are often overlooked.

“It is disappointing. And it makes me feel that I’m not being supported.”

Mr Van Der Horn said he bought a replacement Pride flag for the council two years ago as the old one had become grey and tatty.

However with 10 different standards flown throughout the year, a council spokesperson said flagpole space was at a “premium”.

And they added the Pride flag has flown on 28 June at headquarters since 2016.

Which flags do Moray Council fly?

The spokesperson said: “The occasion marks World Pride Day, which commemorates the Stonewall Riots of 1969 and is a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship to show how far LGBTQ+ rights have come and to remember how damaging homophobia was and still can be.

“Moray Council continues to support the LGBTQ+ community and will fly the flag from 10-28 June this year.

“The D-Day commemorations on 6 June and Armed Forces Day on 29 June means flagpole space is at a premium during this month.

“Therefore the decision was taken to fly the Pride flag for as long as possible while also allowing other important national commemorations to be observed.”

Saltire and Union flags permanently fly on two of the three flagpoles above council headquarters. And the Ukrainian one regularly appears on the third following the Russian invasion two years ago.

Other standards flown include the council logo and the Moray flag.

Specific flags are also raised on Armed Forces Day, Emergency Services Day, Care Day, International Workers Memorial Day, Merchant Navy Day and International Human Rights Day.