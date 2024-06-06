Flagpole space at a ‘premium’: Why the rainbow flag won’t be flying for the whole of June in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flagpole space at a ‘premium’: Why the rainbow flag won’t be flying for the whole of June in Moray

The Pride flag will fly after the D-Day anniversary up until Armed Forces Day near the end of the month - but the decision has sparked anger.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn is disappointed Moray Council will not fly the Pride flag for for the whole of June, which is Pride Month. Image: DC Thomson
A Moray councillor has said he is disappointed that the local authority will not fly the Pride flag throughout June.

The multicoloured standard has been raised above council headquarters in Elgin since 2016.

It commemorates the Stonewall riots in New York during 1969, and celebrates the LQBTQ+ community locally.

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn, who identifies as LGBTQ+, wanted the flag to be raised at the beginning of June.

Too many flags, not enough poles?

But with the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday and Armed Forces Day on Monday 29, it was decided to fly the Pride flag between those dates.

Mr Van Der Horn said: “Pride month starts on June 1. And it’s important that the flag goes up at the beginning of the month.

“It doesn’t prevent other flags going up during June, but I don’t think that’s the issue.

“It’s a missed opportunity because it’s about pride in our communities in Moray.

The Pride flag was first raised  over Moray Council headquarters in Elgin in 2016.

“And about supporting people who are often overlooked.

“It is disappointing. And it makes me feel that I’m not being supported.”

Mr Van Der Horn said he bought a replacement Pride flag for the council two years ago as the old one had become grey and tatty.

However with 10 different standards flown throughout the year, a council spokesperson said flagpole space was at a “premium”.

And they added the Pride flag has flown on 28 June at headquarters since 2016.

Which flags do Moray Council fly?

The spokesperson said: “The occasion marks World Pride Day, which commemorates the Stonewall Riots of 1969 and is a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship to show how far LGBTQ+ rights have come and to remember how damaging homophobia was and still can be.

“Moray Council continues to support the LGBTQ+ community and will fly the flag from 10-28 June this year.

“The D-Day commemorations on 6 June and Armed Forces Day on 29 June means flagpole space is at a premium during this month.

“Therefore the decision was taken to fly the Pride flag for as long as possible while also allowing other important national commemorations to be observed.”

Saltire and Union flags permanently fly on two of the three flagpoles above council headquarters. And the Ukrainian one regularly appears on the third following the Russian invasion two years ago.

Other standards flown include the council logo and the Moray flag.

Specific flags are also raised on Armed Forces Day, Emergency Services Day, Care Day, International Workers Memorial Day, Merchant Navy Day and International Human Rights Day.

Conversation