Moray IN PICTURES: Findhorn Flypast to commemorate D-Day landings Dozens of military personnel attended the commemoration while jets from RAF Lossiemouth flew overhead. Findhorn solemnly hosted a Commemoration and Remembrance Service, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who courageously stormed the beaches on D-Day. All pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By Ross Hempseed & Katherine Ferries June 6 2024, 6:02 pm To commemorate the D-Day landings, crowds gathered to watch a colourful flyover honouring soldiers who fought 80 years ago during World War II. On June 6, 1944, British forces took part in the famous D-Day landings during WWII, which is still remembered across the country, 80 years on. Crowds gathered at South Pier in Findhorn to watch jets from RAF Lossiemouth conduct a flypast. At the event were 39 Regiment Royal Engineers, Kinloss and RAF Lossiemouth and members of the Royal British Legion and Veterans Associations in Forres. Two wreaths were also laid down to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives on D-Day. Our photographer Jason Hedges/DC Thomson captured the flypast over Findhorn. Piper Pipe Major Barrie Ashby RAF Lossiemouth Pipe Band. Moray Inshore Rescue brought the wreaths to the shore. Moray Inshore Rescue delivers the Wreaths. Commemoration and Remembrance Service for the D-Day Landings takes place in Findhorn. Typhoon completes a single flyby around 15 Minutes early without the P8 aircraft due to an operation taking place out at sea. Today (6/6/24) marked 80 years since the D-day landings, this was commemorated by a service at Findhorn beach with members of the Royal Air Force, British Army, US Air National Guard, local dignitaries, supporters and sponsors. Image: Media Production Team, RAF Lossiemouth. Clr John Cowe and the Wreaths. Clr John Cowe showing respect. Honoring heroes past and present at the D-Day Remembrance Service in Findhorn. Major General Peter Grant Peterkin speaks. Lord Lieut of Moray Maj Gen Seymour Monro speaks. RAF Reflecting on the bravery that changed history. Findhorn pays tribute to the heroes of D-Day. Members of 39 Eng Regt standing united in gratitude for the sacrifice made by the heroes of D-Day. American Forces stand to attention. Findhorn stands in solemn tribute to the indomitable spirit of the D-Day heroes. A moment to honor those who gave everything for the cause of freedom. With reverence and respect, we commemorate the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation With heads bowed and hearts heavy, we honour the bravery of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. In tribute to the RAF's unwavering determination and sacrifice on D-Day. The harmonies of the Kinloss Military Wives Choir echo with love and remembrance on this solemn day Bugler Stephen Lockwood Forres RBLS. Bugler Stephen Lockwood's somber notes pierce the silence, honoring the fallen heroes of D-Day. Amidst the solemnity of this moment, we pause in collective silence to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the heroes of D-Day American forces The public gathered for the D-Day ceremony. Many gathered to honour the heroes of D-Day. Lord Lieut of Moray Maj Gen Seymour Monro speaks. 39 Engineer Regiment Honoring heroes past and present at the D-Day Remembrance Service in Findhorn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
