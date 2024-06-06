IN PICTURES: Findhorn Flypast to commemorate D-Day landings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Findhorn Flypast to commemorate D-Day landings

Dozens of military personnel attended the commemoration while jets from RAF Lossiemouth flew overhead.

Findhorn solemnly hosted a Commemoration and Remembrance Service, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who courageously stormed the beaches on D-Day. All pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Findhorn solemnly hosted a Commemoration and Remembrance Service, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who courageously stormed the beaches on D-Day. All pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & Katherine Ferries

To commemorate the D-Day landings, crowds gathered to watch a colourful flyover honouring soldiers who fought 80 years ago during World War II.

On June 6, 1944, British forces took part in the famous D-Day landings during WWII, which is still remembered across the country, 80 years on.

Crowds gathered at South Pier in Findhorn to watch jets from RAF Lossiemouth conduct a flypast.

At the event were 39 Regiment Royal Engineers, Kinloss and RAF Lossiemouth and members of the Royal British Legion and Veterans Associations in Forres.

Two wreaths were also laid down to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives on D-Day.

Our photographer Jason Hedges/DC Thomson captured the flypast over Findhorn.

Piper Pipe Major Barrie Ashby RAF Lossiemouth Pipe Band.
Moray Inshore Rescue brought the wreaths to the shore.
Moray Inshore Rescue delivers the Wreaths.
Commemoration and Remembrance Service for the D-Day Landings takes place in Findhorn.
Typhoon completes a single flyby around 15 Minutes early without the P8 aircraft due to an operation taking place out at sea.
Today (6/6/24) marked 80 years since the D-day landings, this was commemorated by a service at Findhorn beach with members of the Royal Air Force, British Army, US Air National Guard, local dignitaries, supporters and sponsors. Image: Media Production Team, RAF Lossiemouth.
Clr John Cowe and the Wreaths.
Clr John Cowe showing respect.
Honoring heroes past and present at the D-Day Remembrance Service in Findhorn.
Major General Peter Grant Peterkin speaks.
Lord Lieut of Moray Maj Gen Seymour Monro speaks.
RAF Reflecting on the bravery that changed history. Findhorn pays tribute to the heroes of D-Day.
Members of 39 Eng Regt standing united in gratitude for the sacrifice made by the heroes of D-Day.
American Forces stand to attention.
Findhorn stands in solemn tribute to the indomitable spirit of the D-Day heroes.
A moment to honor those who gave everything for the cause of freedom.
With reverence and respect, we commemorate the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation
With heads bowed and hearts heavy, we honour the bravery of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
In tribute to the RAF’s unwavering determination and sacrifice on D-Day.
The harmonies of the Kinloss Military Wives Choir echo with love and remembrance on this solemn day
Bugler Stephen Lockwood Forres RBLS.
Bugler Stephen Lockwood’s somber notes pierce the silence, honoring the fallen heroes of D-Day.
Amidst the solemnity of this moment, we pause in collective silence to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the heroes of D-Day
American forces
The public gathered for the D-Day ceremony.

Many gathered to honour the heroes of D-Day.
Lord Lieut of Moray Maj Gen Seymour Monro speaks.
39 Engineer Regiment
Honoring heroes past and present at the D-Day Remembrance Service in Findhorn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

 

