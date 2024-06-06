IN PICTURES: Findhorn Flypast to commemorate D-Day landings

To commemorate the D-Day landings, crowds gathered to watch a colourful flyover honouring soldiers who fought 80 years ago during World War II.

On June 6, 1944, British forces took part in the famous D-Day landings during WWII, which is still remembered across the country, 80 years on.

Crowds gathered at South Pier in Findhorn to watch jets from RAF Lossiemouth conduct a flypast.

At the event were 39 Regiment Royal Engineers, Kinloss and RAF Lossiemouth and members of the Royal British Legion and Veterans Associations in Forres.

Two wreaths were also laid down to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives on D-Day.

Our photographer Jason Hedges/DC Thomson captured the flypast over Findhorn.