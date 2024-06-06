Cricket: Local game can benefit from Scotland’s World Cup campaign

Scotland are in the midst or their T20 World Cup campaign – but how might cricket at a local level benefit?

We spoke to a couple of north-east cricket stalwarts and their view is that the kickback from the Saltires being involved at the highest level will have a positive impact at grassroots level.

Cricket brought Jan Stander to the north-east from South Africa in 2003 and 21 years later he’s still here.

Initially he played for Aberdeenshire before going on to serve Stoneywood-Dyce as player, coach and president.

He also represented Scotland between 2009 and 2012, which included playing at the 2009 T20 World Cup.

Stander believes the Saltires being at the tournament in America and the West Indies as well as Matthew Cross (who started his career at Aberdeenshire) and Michael Leask (who came through the ranks at Stoneywood-Dyce) being in the squad is vital for the game in the area.

He said: “I think it’s important for us to emphasise to young players that the likes of a Michael Leask was a young player at Stoneywood-Dyce many years ago.

“Matthew Cross was a player I coached when he was a 10-year-old at Aberdeenshire.

“We want people to realise there is the infrastructure locally to help players get to that level.

“Others have done it and more players can do it.

“It’s great for any young player to know there have been players from here who have made it to the top level from our local clubs so hopefully this World Cup reinforces that message.”

Inspirational impact

Bob Buchan has been involved with Aberdeenshire Cricket Club for 30 years in a variety of roles. He has been cricket convener, match secretary, junior convener and is currently the women and girls coordinator at Mannofield.

He is optimistic about the inspirational impact this World Cup can have.

He said: “The Under-19s were at the World Cup in South Africa this year, the senior team is at this tournament and the women’s team qualified for the T20 World Cup for the first time.

“The profile of the national team is increasing and I think that does feed down into junior cricket.

“People can see there is a pathway. Matthew Cross is an ex-Aberdeenshire player and Michael Leask is an ex-Stoneywood-Dyce player.

“I think locally that resonates and also shows that it’s not unattainable for players who are willing to work hard.

“We want players to think ‘I can play for Scotland if I want to.’

“The national team being at a World Cup is a real boost to the junior game in this area.

“Role models for young players are key and whether they’re seeing them on the pitch at Mannofield or on the TV it’s vitally important.

“I think it can have a hugely aspirational effect and in the local area there has been good growth in junior cricket.

“The opportunity to play is there and as long as we have volunteers willing to give time and effort to help develop these kids then seeing Scotland in a World Cup will surely inspire the next generation.”

Work can still be done to build on positives

Stander believes on the field Scottish cricket is making good progress, but feels more can be done to promote the game to the general public.

He added: “The Scotland team is professional now which makes a big difference.

“When I played for Scotland it was a semi-professional thing where you just got match fees. I had to take holidays from my job to be able to play for Scotland.

“Where things have evolved within Scottish Cricket is players, both men and women, now have the opportunity to have a proper career.

“I don’t want to come across as being negative, but a marketing drive is something that’s needed.

“To perform at World Cup level as Scotland have been doing is something associated with blue chip companies.

“Unfortunately the infrastructure we’ve got with the governing body is more like a small or medium sized company as opposed to a multi-million blue chip company.”

Travel can be a test

One concern Buchan has is that for aspiring players to pursue a career in cricket like Leask, Matthew Cross and Ailsa Lister they need to leave the north-east.

He added: “Can more be done? I think you could say you could always do more.

“Unfortunately for us, the players we’re speaking about, to pursue the game professionally have had to move out of the area.

“The further away you are from Edinburgh the more you have to commit to it.

“It requires a big commitment from parents to support your son or daughter’s progression in the game.

“If you want to be a representative player or a Scotland player you need to be prepared to travel.

“Unfortunately it’s just part of living in an outlying area when Edinburgh is very much the central hub.”