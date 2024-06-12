Revealed: The number of drivers caught in first eight weeks of illegal parking crackdown in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The number of drivers caught in first eight weeks of illegal parking crackdown in Elgin

Over an eight-week period 533 tickets were issued by police for parking on double yellow lines, driving through a no entry sign and unauthorised use of disabled bays.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Illegal parking on Elgin High Street.
A crackdown on illegal parking in Elgin town center has seen police issue 533 tickets over an eight week period. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Hundreds of tickets have been issued as part of a crackdown on illegal parking in Elgin town centre.

Over an eight-week period, police handed out 533 of them. Offences included parking on double yellow lines, driving through a no entry sign and unauthorised use of disabled bays.

Enforcement was carried out over 17 days between March and May, with around 30 tickets issued each day.

79 fines were handed out in the very first week of the campaign.

In comparison, only 130 tickets were issued in the whole of 2023.

533 parking tickets issued in 17 days

A new council report suggests there are signs the campaign is having an impact on driver habits.

Strategic transport manager Kelly Wiltshire said: “Police Scotland have reported that they are seeing a difference and change in behaviour of drivers in Elgin, with fewer cars being reported on the High Street in particular since the start of the campaign.”

The crackdown has been funded with £10,000 from the Elgin Common Good Fund.

Moray Council agreed the money could be used to tackle the problem, after it was suggested by Elgin members.

Cars on Batchen Street. Image David Mackay/DC Thomson

The common good cash will fund the enforcement for six months.

And the money will get around 25 hours of officer time a month, about £66 an hour, with the work carried out as overtime.

The six month period was set to allow the Town Centre Board, which is responsible for distributing the £20 million UK Government Levelling Up Fund, to be established.

It is thought that group will take on the issue in future.

£10k Common Good Fund cash

There have been considerable problems with parking in the town centre for years.

And it is especially bad on Batchen Street and the Plainstones area, which are both pedestrianised.

Before Christmas, P&J reporter David Mackay monitored parking in the area and could have handed out £10,000 in fines.

The issue has been exacerbated by scaffolding around the Poundland building, closing North Street from its junction with High Street to Alexandra Road.

As a result traffic is currently diverted up Batchen Street.

The Poundland building in Elgin is expected to open soon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But the scaffolding is down and the shop is expected to open this summer, which will remove the problem.

And once that happens there are plans to install rise and fall bollards at the pedestrianised area of High Street and Batchen Street to restrict access.

