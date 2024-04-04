Revealed: How many Elgin drivers were caught during first week of illegal parking crackdown

Dozens of drivers have been snared by police fines during the first week of a clampdown on illegal parking in Elgin town centre.

Complaints have been growing in recent years about motorists’ behaviour.

This includes leaving cars on pavements, in loading bays and driving down the pedestrianised section of the High Street.

A crackdown began last week. Moray Council are paying the police for overtime to specifically monitor parking offences.

Today the Press and Journal can reveal how many drivers have been caught breaking the rules during the first week of the operation.

Parking fines handed out in Elgin

In just three days last week police issued 79 fines to Elgin drivers parking illegally in the town centre.

The total represents more than officers handed out in any single month in the whole of last year.

And it is 61% of the 130 issued by officers during the whole of 2023.

Elgin Community Council has long campaigned for tougher enforcement of existing parking rules. They say it will make the High Street safer for pedestrians.

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “These numbers just show the extent of the problem that has been there for a while now.

“Hopefully it changes attitudes. I’m sure those 79 who got fines have had a fright and I’m sure the word will get round to be careful in future.

“I heard from a friend, who is not the most careful parker, that there was a bit of a panic last week when people saw a police officer putting tickets everywhere at the west end of the High Street.”

Can’t disabled drivers go where they want?

Put simply, no. Ahead of the operation, police issued a warning to disabled drivers that driving on the Plainstones is prohibited, even with a blue badge.

The only exemptions are for permit holders and for loading and unloading outside the 11am to 4pm protected period.

Inspector Andy Meikleham is from Elgin’s community policing team. He said: “Local businesses and members of the community have been facing numerous issues as a result of ongoing illegal or irresponsible parking in Elgin town centre.

“Over the course of three days last week, officers carrying out enforcement activity issued 79 tickets to drivers.

“Keeping our communities safe is our top priority, and further parking enforcement activity will be balanced against operational demand.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners at Moray Council and urge motorists to ensure they are obeying all local parking restrictions.”

Shouldn’t police be solving other crime in Elgin?

The current police crackdown on illegal parking in Elgin with fines is being funded by Moray Council from the local common good fund.

The local authority has agreed to use up to £10,000 over the next six months to pay for overtime hours from officers to monitor traffic.

Police had previously said they were too busy responding to more serious crimes to be able to provide an effective response to illegal parking concerns.

The arrangement means officers on the parking beat are on overtime while other colleagues focus on other duties.

However, all police on duty could still be called upon to respond to emergency situations, if they arise.

In those instances, the council will not be billed for the officers tasked with monitoring Elgin for potential parking fines.

Initial projections suggested the local authority could pay for 25 hours of enforcement a month.

The current arrangement will only last for six months to allow the new Town Board to come into force. It has access to £20 million of funding.

Installing rising and falling traffic bollards to physically block drivers from the High Street between 11am and 4pm is expected to be funded using Levelling Up cash.