Revealed: How many Elgin drivers were caught during first week of illegal parking crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Revealed: How many Elgin drivers were caught during first week of illegal parking crackdown

Officers came close to exceeding their 2023 total in just three days.

By David Mackay
Two police officers walking on Elgin High Street away from camera.
Police are now stepping up patrols on Elgin High Street to monitor parking offences. File image: DC Thomson

Dozens of drivers have been snared by police fines during the first week of a clampdown on illegal parking in Elgin town centre.

Complaints have been growing in recent years about motorists’ behaviour.

This includes leaving cars on pavements, in loading bays and driving down the pedestrianised section of the High Street.

A crackdown began last week. Moray Council are paying the police for overtime to specifically monitor parking offences.

Today the Press and Journal can reveal how many drivers have been caught breaking the rules during the first week of the operation.

Parking fines handed out in Elgin

In just three days last week police issued 79 fines to Elgin drivers parking illegally in the town centre.

The total represents more than officers handed out in any single month in the whole of last year.

And it is 61% of the 130 issued by officers during the whole of 2023.

Elgin Community Council has long campaigned for tougher enforcement of existing parking rules. They say  it will make the High Street safer for pedestrians.

Illegal parking on Elgin High Street.
Cars parked illegally on Elgin High Street in  December. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “These numbers just show the extent of the problem that has been there for a while now.

“Hopefully it changes attitudes. I’m sure those 79 who got fines have had a fright and I’m sure the word will get round to be careful in future.

“I heard from a friend, who is not the most careful parker, that there was a bit of a panic last week when people saw a police officer putting tickets everywhere at the west end of the High Street.”

Can’t disabled drivers go where they want?

Put simply, no. Ahead of the operation, police issued a warning to disabled drivers that driving on the Plainstones is prohibited, even with a blue badge.

The only exemptions are for permit holders and for loading and unloading outside the 11am to 4pm protected period.

Inspector Andy Meikleham is from Elgin’s community policing team. He said: “Local businesses and members of the community have been facing numerous issues as a result of ongoing illegal or irresponsible parking in Elgin town centre.

Multiple cars parked on pavement on Elgin High Street.
Elgin shoppers and businesses regularly report cars parked on High Street pavements. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Over the course of three days last week, officers carrying out enforcement activity issued 79 tickets to drivers.

“Keeping our communities safe is our top priority, and further parking enforcement activity will be balanced against operational demand.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners at Moray Council and urge motorists to ensure they are obeying all local parking restrictions.”

Shouldn’t police be solving other crime in Elgin?

The current police crackdown on illegal parking in Elgin with fines is being funded by Moray Council from the local common good fund.

The local authority has agreed to use up to £10,000 over the next six months to pay for overtime hours from officers to monitor traffic.

Police had previously said they were too busy responding to more serious crimes to be able to provide an effective response to illegal parking concerns.

The arrangement means officers on the parking beat are on overtime while other colleagues focus on other duties.

Mock-up image showing bollards blocking entrance to Elgin High Street outside Costa.
Bollards could be installed to prevent access to Elgin High Street outside certain periods. Image: DC Thomson Design

However, all police on duty could still be called upon to respond to emergency situations, if they arise.

In those instances, the council will not be billed for the officers tasked with monitoring Elgin for potential parking fines.

Initial projections suggested the local authority could pay for 25 hours of enforcement a month.

The current arrangement will only last for six months to allow the new Town Board to come into force. It has access to £20 million of funding.

Installing rising and falling traffic bollards to physically block drivers from the High Street between 11am and 4pm is expected to be funded using Levelling Up cash.

One every three minutes: I ‘hand out’ £10,000 in fines in just one day in Elgin as I hit the streets as a traffic warden

More from Transport

Papa Westray
Papa Westray: Orkney's home of the world's shortest scheduled flight looks set to get…
speed camera installed on B9077
New speed camera installed on South Deeside Road after three fatal crashes
Entrance to Batchen Lane car park in Elgin.
Elgin car park needs £250,000 resurfacing work AGAIN just three years after botched job
The roundabout is a key route for HGVs and commuters alike, but could be completely removed and replaced by a junction. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Major Aberdeen roundabout could be replaced by a junction under new South College Street…
The Isle of Lewis ferry at Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
In numbers: Tracking the reliability of CalMac's ageing Western Isles ferries
The A90
A90 reopens after northbound traffic blocked after road accident
Elgin High Street busy with parked cars.
Police warning for Elgin disabled drivers as parking enforcement is poised to get tougher
Rows and rows of ebikes were spotted in a "graveyard" outside an Altens unit on Monday. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Big Issue Ebikes pulled from Aberdeen streets due to lack of cash
More than 100 ebikes are stacked up outside a unit in Altens after they were pulled from Aberdeen streets. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Ebike 'graveyard' spotted outside Altens unit after operator pulls out of Aberdeen rental scheme
7
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out in 2022. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Future unclear for Aberdeen ebike rental scheme as operator pulls out
2

Conversation