A941 near Fogwatt closed as one rushed to hospital in air ambulance after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

A941 near Fogwatt closed as one rushed to hospital in air ambulance after crash

Emergency services are in attendance at the crash near Fogwatt which happened around 8pm.

By Graham Fleming
Three injured in crash near Fort William. Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson

A portion of the A941 near Fogwatt is currently closed after a road traffic accident.

Emergency services were called out to the crash which occurred around 8.05pm tonight.

The collision occurred on the Craigallechie to Elgin road, near the junction which leads to Thomshill.

It is understood that an air ambulance was in use which has transported one person to hospital after the collision.

Police and the Fire Service are still in attendance at the scene, along with traffic accident investigators.

Two appliances were sent by the fire service at the request of police officers assisting at the crash site.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how many were injured as a result.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.

More to follow.

More from Moray

Nicolle and the medical cannabis
Moray mum who had eight seizures a day hails life-changing medical cannabis prescription
Partially built pedestrian crossing on A96 in Elgin.
Over-running and over budget Elgin roadworks on A96 to finally enter last phase
Bubble tea
Moray bubble tea takeaway announces giveaway for first 100 customers
Elgin Yoga Centre's Paul Gibson pictured with his wife Heather Fulton and daughter Noomi Fulton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a stonemason put down his tools to open up a yoga centre on…
Mitch Bechard, owner of Aberlour-based CopperCairn.
Whisky-loving Mitch Bechard is living the dram in Moray
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – domestic abusers and a firearms find
The former Candy Shop in Elgin.
Former Elgin sweet shop soon to offer something different and Station Hotel in Rothes'…
Flooding at Hazlehead Park
Flood alerts issued for north-east as heavy rain hits region
Fans cheer as Scotland kick-off their Euro 2024 campaign. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The best pictures as Scotland fans go through the emotions in the north
Alex and his friends will bike over 300 miles to Cologne in a bid to raise £10,000 for charity. Image: Mike Wilkinson
Scotland fan from Moray sets off on 327-mile cycle to Cologne in memory of…

Conversation