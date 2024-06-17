A941 near Fogwatt closed as one rushed to hospital in air ambulance after crash

A portion of the A941 near Fogwatt is currently closed after a road traffic accident.

Emergency services were called out to the crash which occurred around 8.05pm tonight.

The collision occurred on the Craigallechie to Elgin road, near the junction which leads to Thomshill.

It is understood that an air ambulance was in use which has transported one person to hospital after the collision.

Police and the Fire Service are still in attendance at the scene, along with traffic accident investigators.

Two appliances were sent by the fire service at the request of police officers assisting at the crash site.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how many were injured as a result.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.

More to follow.