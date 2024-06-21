Woman, 86, taken to hospital after crash between car and motorhome in Speyside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 86, taken to hospital after crash between car and motorhome in Speyside

A 72-year-old man has been charged in connection with the accident at Craigellachie.

By Louise Glen
Craigellachie crash between motorhome and car
Collision between a campervan and a car at the Dufftown Junction of the A95. Image: Jasperimage.

An 86-year-old woman is in hospital after a crash at Craigellachie in Speyside.

The incident, between a car and a motorhome, happened at the A95 junction with the A941 Elgin to Aviemore road.

It happened at 11.10am this morning.

A 72-year-old man has been charged with driving offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10am on Friday, 21 June, 2024 we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorhome on the A95 at the junction with the A941, Craigellachie.

“Emergency services attended and an 86-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Scene of accident at Craigellachie.
The incident at Craigellachie happened at 11.10am. Image: Jasperimage

“Recovery was arranged for both vehicles.

Adding: “A 72-year-old man was charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”

The road is known locally as the Dufftown road.

We have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service for details.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had not been called to the scene.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

