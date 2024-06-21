Woman, 86, taken to hospital after crash between car and motorhome in Speyside

An 86-year-old woman is in hospital after a crash at Craigellachie in Speyside.

The incident, between a car and a motorhome, happened at the A95 junction with the A941 Elgin to Aviemore road.

It happened at 11.10am this morning.

A 72-year-old man has been charged with driving offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10am on Friday, 21 June, 2024 we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorhome on the A95 at the junction with the A941, Craigellachie.

“Emergency services attended and an 86-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Recovery was arranged for both vehicles.

Adding: “A 72-year-old man was charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”

The road is known locally as the Dufftown road.

We have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service for details.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had not been called to the scene.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.