Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson joins Dundee

Central defender has penned a two-year deal with the Dark Blues.

By Paul Third
Clark Robertson in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson has returned to Scottish football with Dundee.

The 30 year-old central defender, who played in the Israeli Premier League last season with Ashdod, has signed a two-year deal with the Dark Blues.

Robertson, who scored in the win against Hapoel Tel Aviv which kept his former club in the top flight, last month expressed a desire to return to Scotland to be closer to his children.

The new recruit, who worked for Dundee boss Tony Docherty when he was assistant manager at Aberdeen, told the Dundee website:  “I’m buzzing to sign for the club and to be coming back to Scotland.

“I’ve worked with the manager before at Aberdeen and when I spoke to him I was really excited about what he had to say.

“He’s played a big part in getting me here and hopefully I can repay that faith he has shown in me.

“Dundee is a great club, they had a great season last year finishing in the top 6 and they have some really exciting young players and it was something that I wanted to be part of.

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson during his time with the Dons. Image: SNS.

“I think Dundee is the perfect move for me at this stage in my career.

“I got experience over the past nine years playing in England and then abroad last season and hopefully I can use that experience to help the younger boys at the club.”

The defender, who has played for Blackpool, Rotherham United and Portsmouth prior to moving to Israel a year ago, played for the Dons from 2009 to 2015.

