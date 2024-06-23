New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin urges players to give him everything

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin urges players to give him everything

Squad will meet new manager when they report for pre-season training on Monday.

By Paul Third
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC,
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC,

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has one simple message for his players as he prepares to meet them for the first time on Monday – give me everything from day one.

The squad will report to Cormack Park for pre-season training tomorrow and will be put through their paces by their new management team this week before heading to Portugal for a training camp.

Thelin expects his squad to be fit after following close season training programmes but he insists there is little time to be wasted with the new season due to begin on July 13 in the Premier Sports Cup.

The new Dons boss said: “To the players I ask for them to believe in themselves and us and give everything from day one.

“Don’t waste anything.

“The players arrive this week then we have the training camp and back for the cup so things are going to move quickly.

“Players are professional and there is a lot of trust between the players and the staff.

“I am 100% sure they will be fit and ready to train from day one. From there we will take care of the training but I’m not worried at all.”

Thelin wants growth and evolution

. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Thelin has been studying his squad and the games from last season since being appointed manager and he is eager to see how his group of players adapt to his ideas.

The Swede believes building the trust between the coaches and the players will be key to rapid progress and building a unified group within the football club is of the utmost importance.

Thelin said: “Everything is connected so from day one we have to start directly.

“Then it is going to grow and evolve.

“It will be about the timing and will become more clear for everyone.

“But we can’t wait.

“We need to start from day one with the direction and be clear.

“And work on creating this atmosphere of togetherness.”

‘We have to put the standards there’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/Shutterstock (14362367aq) Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen looks on during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between FC Emmen and SC Cambuur at De Oude Meerdijk on February 23, 2024 in Emmen, Netherlands. FC Emmen v SC Cambuur - Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie, De Oude Meerdijk, Emmen, Netherlands - 23 Feb 2024
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen will return from a loan spell with FC Emmen. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin wants his players to be receptive to his methods and invested in the collective aim of improving on last season’s league campaign.

The Dons finished seventh in the Scottish Premiership after rallying in the post-split fixtures under interim boss Peter Leven, who remains part of Thelin’s backroom staff.

It is clear hard work lies ahead but Thelin wants to set the bar from the first session on Monday.

He said: “It is easy to say but we have to put the standards there.

“That is why from the beginning the players have to be open and part of creating something for the future.

“But we have to do it today.

“We have a responsibility to give everything.”

It has already been summer of change at Pittodrie with a new goalkeeper in Dimitar Mitov on board while defender Gavin Molloy and striker Peter Ambrose have also joined.

Others such as loan players Vicente Besuijen and Pape Habib Gueye, have been told they will be given a clean slate upon their return from their respective loans.

The message from the manager to all his players is a simple one.

Thelin said: “Take your spot but be a good team-mate.”

