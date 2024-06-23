New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin urges players to give him everything

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has one simple message for his players as he prepares to meet them for the first time on Monday – give me everything from day one.

The squad will report to Cormack Park for pre-season training tomorrow and will be put through their paces by their new management team this week before heading to Portugal for a training camp.

Thelin expects his squad to be fit after following close season training programmes but he insists there is little time to be wasted with the new season due to begin on July 13 in the Premier Sports Cup.

The new Dons boss said: “To the players I ask for them to believe in themselves and us and give everything from day one.

“Don’t waste anything.

“The players arrive this week then we have the training camp and back for the cup so things are going to move quickly.

“Players are professional and there is a lot of trust between the players and the staff.

“I am 100% sure they will be fit and ready to train from day one. From there we will take care of the training but I’m not worried at all.”

Thelin wants growth and evolution

Thelin has been studying his squad and the games from last season since being appointed manager and he is eager to see how his group of players adapt to his ideas.

The Swede believes building the trust between the coaches and the players will be key to rapid progress and building a unified group within the football club is of the utmost importance.

Thelin said: “Everything is connected so from day one we have to start directly.

“Then it is going to grow and evolve.

“It will be about the timing and will become more clear for everyone.

“But we can’t wait.

“We need to start from day one with the direction and be clear.

“And work on creating this atmosphere of togetherness.”

‘We have to put the standards there’

Thelin wants his players to be receptive to his methods and invested in the collective aim of improving on last season’s league campaign.

The Dons finished seventh in the Scottish Premiership after rallying in the post-split fixtures under interim boss Peter Leven, who remains part of Thelin’s backroom staff.

It is clear hard work lies ahead but Thelin wants to set the bar from the first session on Monday.

He said: “It is easy to say but we have to put the standards there.

“That is why from the beginning the players have to be open and part of creating something for the future.

“But we have to do it today.

“We have a responsibility to give everything.”

It has already been summer of change at Pittodrie with a new goalkeeper in Dimitar Mitov on board while defender Gavin Molloy and striker Peter Ambrose have also joined.

Others such as loan players Vicente Besuijen and Pape Habib Gueye, have been told they will be given a clean slate upon their return from their respective loans.

The message from the manager to all his players is a simple one.

Thelin said: “Take your spot but be a good team-mate.”