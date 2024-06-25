‘It beggars belief’: Anger as it emerges people are using Moray Council leisure centres but not paying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It beggars belief’: Anger as it emerges people are using Moray Council leisure centres but not paying

One councillor said someone had managed to continue using their Fit Life for six months after they stopped their direct debit.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
People are using Moray Council leisure centres but not paying for it. Image: Moray Council

People are using Moray Council leisure centres and not paying their membership fees.

The issue was flagged up during an internal audit of Keith sports and community centre focusing on income and expenditure.

It found that Fit Life cards have been used while direct debits have not been collected.

‘It beggars belief’

Keith is responsible for the administration of all the council’s leisure centres.

Gladstone software is used to process Fit Life bookings.

However direct debits are administered through the council’s financial management system.

The audit found there were more users processed through the Gladstone system, meaning people were using leisure services but not paying for them.

Fochabers Lhanbrye councillor Marc Macrae. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It was also noted that there was no alert in the software flagging up when a child using a family Fit Life card reached 18.

That would result in them needing their own membership.

And it found clothing and equipment sold at the Keith sports centre was not sourced through the council’s proper procurement channels.

The issue was discussed at the audit and scrutiny committee committee this week.

Procurement policy not followed

Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae praised the work of the audit team for unearthing the issues.

But he is worried others could be tempted to cancel their direct debits and still use their cards.

Mr Macrae said: “It does concern me quite a bit that this paper is in public session.

“Particularly when it’s been identified that payments haven’t been taken but service users still have access to services.

“It beggars belief that this has been allowed to happen.

“And I’m disappointed there’s no officers here to answer these questions.

“How far back does this go and how much has this cost Moray Council?”

Mr Macrae added someone told him recently that they were able to access leisure facilities for six months before their non payment was noticed.

Audit and risk manager Dafydd Lewis said the need at the moment was to undertake a full reconciliation of the systems to make sure problems did not reoccur.

And he was reluctant to put an precise figure on the cost to the council before that work was carried out.

Costs unknown

Monitoring officer Alastair McEachan told the meeting on Tuesday it was the job of the committee to improve scrutiny.

He said: “It’s something we should be open about if we haven’t got things right.”

The service has agreed to adhere to the recommendations set out by the auditors.

Operating costs for Keith sports centre for 2023/24 came to about £472,000.

But it only took around £412,000 in income.

And the council received £1.45 million from the Fit Life scheme.

