Stunning £78m cruise ship with 28 sails and its own library returns to Aberdeen

Building a three-mast ship with traditional rigging and 28 impressive sails in the 21st century may seem a little unusual.

But for the team at Sea Cloud Cruises, the perhaps peculiar design of their luxurious ships only shows their true passion for sailing.

The German company’s eye-catching Sea Cloud Spirit vessel sailed into Aberdeen on Tuesday afternoon, turning heads with its full-blown piercing white sails.

It is one of 50 ships to visit the Granite City this summer, dropping anchor at the recently revamped South Harbour.

What makes the £78m Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship so special?

Built in 2021, the £78 million Sea Cloud Spirit offers passengers the full experience of sailing across the oceans on a traditional tall ship – while being treated like royalty.

It can carry up to 138 people and has 69 cabins, almost half of which feature balconies and panoramic windows with views over the blue horizon.

Meanwhile, there are 85 crew members on board to ensure passengers have a safe and pleasant journey across the Mediterranean this summer.

There are also two restaurants, a spa area with a sauna and a hairdressing salon, a library, a gym and a swim platform.

And all of that could come with a price tag of £2,400 – with the most expensive option standing at £9,181.

The stunning vessel will stay in Aberdeen only for a few hours before sailing off to Edinburgh.

But it will return for a longer stay next Friday, when passengers will be able to explore the north-east for a day and then head off to the coastlines of Denmark and Germany.

