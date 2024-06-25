Stunning £78m cruise ship with 28 sails and its own library returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning £78m cruise ship with 28 sails and its own library returns to Aberdeen

With its traditional looks, the luxurious cruise ship that docked in Aberdeen on Tuesday afternoon is definitely a sight to see.

By Denny Andonova
Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship.
The Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship sailed into Aberdeen on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Sea Cloud

Building a three-mast ship with traditional rigging and 28 impressive sails in the 21st century may seem a little unusual.

But for the team at Sea Cloud Cruises, the perhaps peculiar design of their luxurious ships only shows their true passion for sailing.

The German company’s eye-catching Sea Cloud Spirit vessel sailed into Aberdeen on Tuesday afternoon, turning heads with its full-blown piercing white sails.

It is one of 50 ships to visit the Granite City this summer, dropping anchor at the recently revamped South Harbour.

Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship at the harbour in Aberdeen.
This is the second time Sea Cloud Spirit is visiting Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

What makes the £78m Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship so special?

Built in 2021, the £78 million Sea Cloud Spirit offers passengers the full experience of sailing across the oceans on a traditional tall ship – while being treated like royalty.

It can carry up to 138 people and has 69 cabins, almost half of which feature balconies and panoramic windows with views over the blue horizon.

Meanwhile, there are 85 crew members on board to ensure passengers have a safe and pleasant journey across the Mediterranean this summer.

Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship at the harbour in Aberdeen.
The vessel is 138 metres long. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

There are also two restaurants, a spa area with a sauna and a hairdressing salon, a library, a gym and a swim platform.

And all of that could come with a price tag of £2,400 – with the most expensive option standing at £9,181.

The stunning vessel will stay in Aberdeen only for a few hours before sailing off to Edinburgh.

But it will return for a longer stay next Friday, when passengers will be able to explore the north-east for a day and then head off to the coastlines of Denmark and Germany.

Conversation