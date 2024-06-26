Historic Moray home destroyed by huge fire to be rebuilt by owner for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Moray home destroyed by huge fire to be rebuilt by owner for second time

The B-listed Orton property has been exposed to the elements since the large fire last year.

By David Mackay
Remains of Orton home after fire.
The roof of the Orton home was destroyed in the fire. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

A Moray home that was almost completely destroyed by fire last year is poised to be rebuilt by its owner for a second time.

The Orton property was ravaged by a blaze that tore through the roof and ran out of control through the house.

The incident in May last year came just two years after owner Jim MacLeod was forced from his home between Rothes and Fochabers after his pipes burst in temperatures as low as -17C.

After years of painstaking repairs, he had finally been ready to move back into the property, which is the former station house, at the time of the fire.

Firefighters on an aerial platform dampen down the burnt-out house near Fochabers.
About 40 firefighters from across Moray were sent to the house fire at Orton, near Fochabers. Image: JasperImage

In the days following the blaze he told the Press and Journal he would rebuild his home for a second time.

Plans have now been submitted to Moray Council to repair and reinstate the B-listed Orton house after the fire.

Plans for Orton house after fire

Documents submitted to reinstate the Orton house after the fire have described it as “significantly” damaged.

Drawings show the floor plan of the building will be kept the same inside the building, which was built in the 19th Century.

Planners have committed to replacing fixtures including windows, gutters and doors with similar features.

Artist impression of restored Orton home.
Artist impression of restored Orton home. Image: Ramsay McMichael Consulting Limited

Meanwhile, a new “breathable” layer will be added above the timber boards but below the slate roof while chimneys will be taken down and rebuilt.

The plans add: “Station House and Station Cottage have both been extensively damaged by a fire, which has now left the building open to the elements, with no roof structure in place.

“At a point where the new roof structure and coverings are in place, a full drying out process out prior to the reinstatement.”

Historic significance of Orton house

The Orton home was once the station and station houses for the local community. Trains running between Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness still rumble past the home through the day.

View of smoke coming from roof of Orton home.
Significant damage was caused to the former Orton station. Image: Jasperimage

The building still has the former platform area to the rear, which was extensively damaged in the fire.

Historic Environment Scotland has B-listed the building, which dates from 1858, due to its “unusual railway architectural design”.

