Highland League clubs keen to sign former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers

Highland League clubs are looking to win the race against SPFL rivals to sign freed Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

The 33-year-old record shut-out holder at Inverness was not offered a new contract following the club’s relegation to League One last season.

Despite indications earlier this year from manager Duncan Ferguson that he wanted his number one to remain beyond this summer, Ridgers claims no contact has been made to discuss a new deal. Inverness refuted that suggestion last week.

Career away from the pitch is option

However, despite being open to staying with the club he’s served since joining under John Robertson in 2017, the former Hearts, Partick Thistle and Orlando City B keeper now sees his future away from the Caledonian Stadium.

He said: “I have had some interest from Highland League clubs, which is interesting me as I am now thinking about life away from full-time football.

“I am also looking to start another career away from football in a full-time job.

“Overall, I’m taking my time to consider the next option as I still have some full-time (SPFL) teams interested.”

Inverness-born Ridgers, a Scottish Cup runner-up in 2023, made 280 appearances for ICT, with his 91 shut-outs making him a club record-holder, with Mark Brown’s 67 clean sheets in 203 matches the next best tally.

Highland League moves for ICT duo

Two Inverness keepers have recently moved to Highland League sides with Cammy Mackay joining Brora Rangers and 18-year-old Corey Patterson signing for Forres Mechanics.

Inverness are understood to be keen to land Dundee United’s former Scotland under-21 goalkeeper Jack Newman on a loan deal.