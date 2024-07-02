‘Not an easy decision’: Cullen seafood business announces closure

A seafood business based in Cullen has announced it will be closing next week.

Seafield Seafoods, located on Seafield Street, will close its doors for the final time on Friday, July 12.

The owners of the artisan fishmonger and delicatessen cited a combination of reasons, including rising costs.

They said it was “not an easy decision” but now feels like “the right time”.

In a post shared on social media, they wrote: “We are very sorry to announce that Seafield Seafoods will be closing its doors on Friday July 12.

“It has certainly not been an easy decision but with the current economic climate, rising costs, health and work-life balance we feel now is the right time.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all our lovely customers we are so grateful for your support.

“There are a lot of regular faces we are going to really miss. Finally a big shout out to our loyal and amazing staff whom it’s been extremely difficult letting down.”

Seafield Seafoods opened in Cullen in 2022 selling fresh, locally-caught fish and shellfish.

The family-run business sells specially made platter and hampers, and also frequents markets in the area.

An ‘amazing’ addition to Cullen

One food blogger previously said on social media: “For a foodie lover like me I am absolutely in love with Seafield Seafoods in Cullen. Their fish selection is fantastic and they also have pre made meals to make or heat up at home.

“Such an amazing addition to an already incredible place like Cullen. I very much look forward to when I have time to pop in.”

As a thank you to their loyal customers, the owners will be reducing all deli and frozen goods by 75% and offering a free reusable cool bag for every purchase over £20.