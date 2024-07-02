‘Not an easy decision’: Cullen seafood business announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Not an easy decision’: Cullen seafood business announces closure

Seafield Seafoods will close its doors later this month.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Seafield Seafoods
Seafield Seafoods opened in Cullen in 2022. Image: Google Maps.

A seafood business based in Cullen has announced it will be closing next week.

Seafield Seafoods, located on Seafield Street, will close its doors for the final time on Friday, July 12.

The owners of the artisan fishmonger and delicatessen cited a combination of reasons, including rising costs.

They said it was “not an easy decision” but now feels like “the right time”.

In a post shared on social media, they wrote: “We are very sorry to announce that Seafield Seafoods will be closing its doors on Friday July 12.

“It has certainly not been an easy decision but with the current economic climate, rising costs, health and work-life balance we feel now is the right time.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all our lovely customers we are so grateful for your support.

“There are a lot of regular faces we are going to really miss. Finally a big shout out to our loyal and amazing staff whom it’s been extremely difficult letting down.”

Fish on display inside the shop
The shop offers a selection of locally-caught fish. Image: CCL Property

Seafield Seafoods opened in Cullen in 2022 selling fresh, locally-caught fish and shellfish.

The family-run business sells specially made platter and hampers, and also frequents markets in the area.

An ‘amazing’ addition to Cullen

One food blogger previously said on social media: “For a foodie lover like me I am absolutely in love with Seafield Seafoods in Cullen. Their fish selection is fantastic and they also have pre made meals to make or heat up at home.

“Such an amazing addition to an already incredible place like Cullen. I very much look forward to when I have time to pop in.”

As a thank you to their loyal customers, the owners will be reducing all deli and frozen goods by 75% and offering a free reusable cool bag for every purchase over £20.

