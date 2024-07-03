Police vans, ambulances and air ambulance descend on Fochabers field amid ‘tragic’ incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Police vans, ambulances and air ambulance descend on Fochabers field amid ‘tragic’ incident

Emergency services worked for 'over an hour' tending to a patient in the Moray village.

By Graham Fleming
Police vans, ambulances and an air ambulance at Fochabers. Image: DC Thomson
Police vans, ambulances and an air ambulance at Fochabers. Image: DC Thomson

Police vans, ambulances and an air ambulance have descended on a field in Fochabers.

Emergency services are attending an ongoing incident at Moray village’s cricket field.

A tarpaulin has also been erected to obscure the scene from public view.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown at this time.

A Scottish Ambulance Spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.22am today to attend an incident in Fochabers.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene.”

Police Scotland have also been contacted for further comment.

‘Tragic circumstance’ at Fochabers field

Local Conservative councillor for the area, Marc Macrae, said: “Ambulance crews have been working in the area for over an hour on a patient – which hopefully provides some hope.

“It’s a tragic circumstance to require all of these assets.

“It’s a credit to our local emergency services -t hat we have these people that can respond.

“It’s a sad day for some poor family – there has obviously been a tragic incident which has taken place. We can only hope for a positive outcome for those involved.

“It’s a very small village, the amount of police cars and fire engines will have had the small community here worried.

“Hopefully the doctors and those working can make it a positive outcome.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news. 

Conversation