Police vans, ambulances and air ambulance descend on Fochabers field amid ‘tragic’ incident

Police vans, ambulances and an air ambulance have descended on a field in Fochabers.

Emergency services are attending an ongoing incident at Moray village’s cricket field.

A tarpaulin has also been erected to obscure the scene from public view.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown at this time.

A Scottish Ambulance Spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.22am today to attend an incident in Fochabers.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene.”

Police Scotland have also been contacted for further comment.

‘Tragic circumstance’ at Fochabers field

Local Conservative councillor for the area, Marc Macrae, said: “Ambulance crews have been working in the area for over an hour on a patient – which hopefully provides some hope.

“It’s a tragic circumstance to require all of these assets.

“It’s a credit to our local emergency services -t hat we have these people that can respond.

“It’s a sad day for some poor family – there has obviously been a tragic incident which has taken place. We can only hope for a positive outcome for those involved.

“It’s a very small village, the amount of police cars and fire engines will have had the small community here worried.

“Hopefully the doctors and those working can make it a positive outcome.”

