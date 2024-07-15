How Elgin bar owners found success on tap with Foggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How Elgin bar owners found success on tap with Foggies

Owners Phil and Katie Witton lift the lid on how the bar's popularity led to a move to bigger premises.

Foggies owners Phil and Katie Witton pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Foggies owners Phil and Katie Witton pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Sean McAngus

For Phil and Katie Witton, opening up a bar was a major step into the unknown.

In 2015, the couple swapped the central belt for Bishopmill in Elgin.

Katie ended up running a tanning salon, while Phil worked for alcohol giants Diageo.

But they felt there was a gap in Elgin’s nightlife.

In November 2020, they opened up Foggies Bar at 37 Bridge Street.

Foggies’ original home.

The bar, which only could hold 63 customers, quickly became a hit in Elgin.

The owners frequently had to turn away customers on busy Saturday nights.

So when the opportunity came about to move into the former Bonnie Earl pub down the road at Munro Place, it was a no-brainer.

Picture when it was home to the Bonnie Earl.

The bar took three months to renovate.

And in January 2022, they opened up in their new larger premises with a capacity of 220 people.

The bar has 10 staff members.

Inside Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Phil said: “It has been a big learning curve running a bar as we both had no prior bar experience.

“The original idea was off the back of the vape bars trend.

“We were nervous going into the unknown but we enjoy challenging ourselves.

“During Covid, when we had to close our doors, we had two Fiesta 500s going around places to deliver cocktails.”

”We just wish we’d done it earlier’

Foggies Bar has been a roaring success. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There is many challenges when it comes to running a bar.

However the pair has enjoyed the rapid rise of Foggies.

He added: “For many pub owners, 2019 was their last good year.

“However we can’t compare and it has been so great for us since we started.

“When we started off, we couldn’t believe it about the overheads such as VAT and business rates.

“However we have enjoyed it a lot.”

Outdoor seating at Foggies Bar in Elgin
Outdoor seating at Foggies Bar.

Katie said: “The move to larger premises came about when a local investor approached us with concept of them buying premises and us renting for a minimum of 10 years.

“And we did the transformation ourselves.

“We wish we started the business earlier.”

What does the future hold for Foggies?

Bar owners Phil and Katie Witton with some pints in Foggies
Phil and Katie Witton with some pints. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The couple remain focused on ensuring the Elgin bar continues to be a success and find new things to meet customers needs.

Phil said: “People comes to Foggies from Inverness, Aberdeen and beyond.

“Some have said it would be great to have a Foggies in Aberdeen or Inverness.

“However, we are focusing on the Elgin bar at the moment.”

The beer taps on the bar show the range of drink on offer at Foggies in Elgin
Range of drink on offer at Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “We cater for everyone from people watching football, vaping, karaoke, birthday parties, live music and beer garden.

“There are pool leagues too.

“We have just recently released our own labelled beer produced by Heineken which is only £3.50 per pint too.

“It is all about meeting people’s needs.”

Coffees are available too. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

When asked about being a success outwith the town centre, Phil replied: “I just see Elgin as a whole rather than town centre and outwith.

“We are happy where we are and look forward to seeing the business continue to grow.

“We can’t thank people enough for the support and positive atmosphere created.”

Meanwhile, playing a community role is important for Katie and Phil which includes the sponsorship with Elgin City FC Women team and letting people hold community and fundraising events for free at the bar.

Read more about Elgin

More from Moray

Dicey's Bar in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
Work at Dicey's Bar on Elgin's High Street and latest on former printing works…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a student stalker and a serial Aberdeen rapist
remains of Fairey Firefly aircraft. 
Moray's Indiana Jones reveals latest rare discovery from Elgin quarry
The sandwich was bought from a Shell garage in Elgin.
Woman claims she spent four days in hospital with e.coli after eating Elgin Asda…
Respected Moray journalist Bruce Taylor has died at the age of 76. Image: David Abernethy
Moray's gentleman journalist Bruce Taylor was first at Piper Alpha
A group of outraged locals are now organising a protest against the closure and to raise awareness about the work Greenfingers do
'They're taking away a lifeline': Outrage as Elgin's Greenfingers project to close after 32…
Collage of St Giles Centre with NHS Grampian logo.
St Giles Centre in Elgin could become home to NHS Grampian drop-in centre
2
Ian and Rena Watson outside their "impressive" Cullen Bay Hotel.
Who will take on challenge of keeping Moray hotel on Cullen skink map?
Lewis Simpson (back left), assistant coach at Moray Sports Centre, and CEO Iain Stokes (back right) with children from the centre's summer holiday activity camps.
Even more new facilities could be on the horizon at Moray Sports Centre after…
A man is sitting in a camping chair as cars battle through floods in the Blue Toon. Image: Peterhead Live.
North-east flooding updates: Roads flooded, more rain forecast - and a man 'fishing' on…

Conversation