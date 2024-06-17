How a stonemason put down his tools to open up a yoga centre on Elgin’s Batchen Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How a stonemason put down his tools to open up a yoga centre on Elgin’s Batchen Street

Paul Gibson lifts the lid on his journey to open up Elgin Yoga Centre and his thoughts on the future of Elgin.

Elgin Yoga Centre's Paul Gibson pictured with his wife Heather Fulton and daughter Noomi Fulton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin Yoga Centre's Paul Gibson pictured with his wife Heather Fulton and daughter Noomi Fulton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Sean McAngus

For around eight years, Paul Gibson balanced running yoga classes several evenings a week with his full-time job as a stonemason.

These classes took place at the Focus Martial Arts & Fitness Centre on Elgin’s High Street.

After Covid, he had a rethink and the opportunity came about to put down his tools.

<br />Paul Gibson was happy he took the plunge to set up the yoga centre . Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He remembers taking the plunge to set up the Elgin Yoga Centre being frightening in a good way.

In December 2022, Paul, his dad and an electrician turned the former office on the first floor of 19 Batchen Street into what it is today.

They even worked over the Christmas holidays to ensure they could open the centre in early January.

The space before the transformation. Image: Paul Gibson

Paul said: “In 2004, I started doing yoga and it has certainly taken me on a journey.

“I travelled across the country going to different yoga courses and met so many interesting people.

“For years, I taught yoga several times a week in Elgin, while working as a stonemason.

“At first, I did not think I would be able to open up my own yoga centre. I saw the rents and thought there was no way.”

The yoga centre pictured now. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, the opportunity came around just after the pandemic to rent the space.

It was a quick turnaround to breathe new life into the unit.

He added: “I saw the opportunity to put my tools away after Covid as the yoga was developing.

“The space just came up at the right time.

“I somehow managed to get a electrician around two weeks before Christmas as I wanted to open in the January.

“My dad, the electrician and I transformed the former office into what it is now.

“My wife and I didn’t know I had this in me to carry out this transformation and she was impressed – which is important.”

Access to Elgin Yoga Centre is from Batchen Lane between the Post Office and Toscana Italian Restaurant.                    Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The success story of Batchen Street

Batchen Street. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Paul says there is a buzz around Batchen Street which continues to be hailed as a success.

He said: “It feels like there is a good buzz in Batchen Street.

“It is great that you can have so many coffee shops on the same street and all are still successful.

“Each of my yoga classes go to a different cafe and sometimes they can’t get into one as it is so busy.

“Everybody offers something different.”

He also praised Commerce Street for its “cool vibe” with the range of independent businesses including the Polish Deli, Tailor Made and The Bake Project.

Commerce Street which includes The Bake Project. Image:  Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What does the future hold for Elgin Yoga Centre?

Elgin Yoga Centre owner Paul Gibson pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Paul is focused on ensuring Elgin Yoga Centre continues to be a success in its current home.

He also praised the “sense of community” in Elgin.

Paul said: “I’m delighted with the space.

“Some of the classes are getting very busy and some people are saying I need a bigger space.

“I’m not in a hurry to move to another spot unless circumstances change.

“Obviously I still have my blue sky dreams.

“However we need to wait and see.”

Inside the Elgin Yoga Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Paul gave some insight on how remote working has impacted Elgin.

He revealed: ” The internet has really changed Elgin and Moray generally.

“Remote working allows all manners of young folk to live here.

“There are folk who work for the government that come to my classes, previously they would be required to live in one of the capital cities.”

Do you plan to open a new business in Elgin, have an interesting backstory or views on the future of Elgin? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Is the key to Elgin’s future students and music?

Aerial view of St Giles' Church looking across Elgin High Street and rest of town.
Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Here are some things Paul would like to see:

  • Build on being a university town.
  • Host more music events.

Paul added: “If you look through Elgin in a tourist eyes, I think the town is stunning with architecture and Cooper Park which are things not many places have.

“Even with the statues and cobble stones, you could be anywhere in Portugal with that.

“Elgin is going through a transition at the moment.

“There are some buildings which are neglected but I think little by little things will get better.”

View of Elgin Cathedral from gates.
Elgin Cathedral. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Elgin is home to Moray College UHI.

Paul thinks there is a gap to improve the nightlife and take advantage of being a university town.

UHI Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “I think the university has made a big difference to Elgin.

“Could there be an appetite for a student union and even a live music venue.

“And there is also room generally to improve Elgin’s nightlife which will bring a buzz.

“There are many people studying here and there are many opportunities in it.”

View across MacMoray Festival crowd with fans holding up mobile phones.
Fans at MacMoray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Since 2022, the MacMoray music festival has brought enthusiastic and large crowds to Cooper Park.

Well known performers at the festival have included the likes of Peter Andre, Cascada, Five, the Bay City Rollers and The Vengaboys.

Paul believes the success of the festival shows there is potential for more music events in Elgin.

He added: “It is good to see the success of MacMoray. It shows there is a crowd wanting to see live music.

“I think there is appetite for more music events in Elgin.”

Conversation