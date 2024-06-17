How a stonemason put down his tools to open up a yoga centre on Elgin’s Batchen Street

For around eight years, Paul Gibson balanced running yoga classes several evenings a week with his full-time job as a stonemason.

These classes took place at the Focus Martial Arts & Fitness Centre on Elgin’s High Street.

After Covid, he had a rethink and the opportunity came about to put down his tools.

He remembers taking the plunge to set up the Elgin Yoga Centre being frightening in a good way.

In December 2022, Paul, his dad and an electrician turned the former office on the first floor of 19 Batchen Street into what it is today.

They even worked over the Christmas holidays to ensure they could open the centre in early January.

Paul said: “In 2004, I started doing yoga and it has certainly taken me on a journey.

“I travelled across the country going to different yoga courses and met so many interesting people.

“For years, I taught yoga several times a week in Elgin, while working as a stonemason.

“At first, I did not think I would be able to open up my own yoga centre. I saw the rents and thought there was no way.”

However, the opportunity came around just after the pandemic to rent the space.

It was a quick turnaround to breathe new life into the unit.

He added: “I saw the opportunity to put my tools away after Covid as the yoga was developing.

“The space just came up at the right time.

“I somehow managed to get a electrician around two weeks before Christmas as I wanted to open in the January.

“My dad, the electrician and I transformed the former office into what it is now.

“My wife and I didn’t know I had this in me to carry out this transformation and she was impressed – which is important.”

The success story of Batchen Street

Paul says there is a buzz around Batchen Street which continues to be hailed as a success.

He said: “It feels like there is a good buzz in Batchen Street.

“It is great that you can have so many coffee shops on the same street and all are still successful.

“Each of my yoga classes go to a different cafe and sometimes they can’t get into one as it is so busy.

“Everybody offers something different.”

He also praised Commerce Street for its “cool vibe” with the range of independent businesses including the Polish Deli, Tailor Made and The Bake Project.

What does the future hold for Elgin Yoga Centre?

Paul is focused on ensuring Elgin Yoga Centre continues to be a success in its current home.

He also praised the “sense of community” in Elgin.

Paul said: “I’m delighted with the space.

“Some of the classes are getting very busy and some people are saying I need a bigger space.

“I’m not in a hurry to move to another spot unless circumstances change.

“Obviously I still have my blue sky dreams.

“However we need to wait and see.”

Paul gave some insight on how remote working has impacted Elgin.

He revealed: ” The internet has really changed Elgin and Moray generally.

“Remote working allows all manners of young folk to live here.

“There are folk who work for the government that come to my classes, previously they would be required to live in one of the capital cities.”

Do you plan to open a new business in Elgin, have an interesting backstory or views on the future of Elgin? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Is the key to Elgin’s future students and music?

Here are some things Paul would like to see:

Build on being a university town.

Host more music events.

Paul added: “If you look through Elgin in a tourist eyes, I think the town is stunning with architecture and Cooper Park which are things not many places have.

“Even with the statues and cobble stones, you could be anywhere in Portugal with that.

“Elgin is going through a transition at the moment.

“There are some buildings which are neglected but I think little by little things will get better.”

Elgin is home to Moray College UHI.

Paul thinks there is a gap to improve the nightlife and take advantage of being a university town.

He said: “I think the university has made a big difference to Elgin.

“Could there be an appetite for a student union and even a live music venue.

“And there is also room generally to improve Elgin’s nightlife which will bring a buzz.

“There are many people studying here and there are many opportunities in it.”

Since 2022, the MacMoray music festival has brought enthusiastic and large crowds to Cooper Park.

Well known performers at the festival have included the likes of Peter Andre, Cascada, Five, the Bay City Rollers and The Vengaboys.

Paul believes the success of the festival shows there is potential for more music events in Elgin.

He added: “It is good to see the success of MacMoray. It shows there is a crowd wanting to see live music.

“I think there is appetite for more music events in Elgin.”

Read more about Elgin town centre