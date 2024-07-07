Kingussie progress to last four of Camanachd Cup with dramatic win against Beauly

When holders Kingussie were paired with Beauly in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals, it conjured-up memories of their epic 2022 tie.

On that occasion Savio Genini’s late leveller prompted a penalty shoot-out in which the Kings prevailed before eventually going on to lift the trophy.

This one was just as dramatic.

Euan Maccormick gave Beauly a three-minute lead before defender Ryan MacKay was sent off for a second booking.

Beauly keeper Lee Dunbar and his defence were resolute, but Savio Genini levelled before Farquhar MacRae’s superb strike put Beauly back in front.

Dylan Borthwick made it 2-2 with minutes remaining to force extra-time and the sides were four minutes away from penalties when substitute Thomas Borthwick’s low strike arrowed through a crowded goalmouth to make it 3-2, sending Kingussie into the semis.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick: “Our boys always play from the first minute until the final whistle.

“They never give up and trainer Neil Bowman makes sure their fitness always sees them through. Lee Bain’s introduction in midfield was key for us while Beauly keeper Lee Dunbar was outstanding.”

With Lovat manager Jamie Matheson travelling north from Glasgow, his uncle and former boss Fraser Gallacher deputised and had an early decision to make ahead of the tie against Skye.

Full forward Lorne MacKay pulled up in the warm-up and Gallacher proved he still has the Midas touch, switching wing centre Lewis Tawse to attack, where he scored twice, with Calum MacAulay starting in midfield.

Marc MacLachlan and Lewis Tawse gave Lovat a 2-0 interval lead before Ross Gordon countered.

Lewis Tawse sealed a 3-1 victory from the edge of the D with three minutes remaining.

Matheson said: “I arrived just after half-time, and thought both sets of forwards looked dangerous.

“We took our goals well and did enough to win. It’s a year tomorrow since mine and Greg’s dad passed away so maybe he was looking down on us.”

MacKinnon makes the difference

Youngster Archie MacKinnon was Fort William’s hero as his extra-time winner sealed a 3-2 victory over Mowi National Division rivals Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Fort captain Victor Smith’s brace bookmarked strikes from Finlay MacMillan and Craig Anderson, before MacKinnon sent his side into the semis.

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “That was tough, and the non-stop heavy rain led to a fair bit of surface water which pretty much ruined the game.

“We’re happy considering it wasn’t our best performance and happy to remain unbeaten at home this season.

“The only downside was an injury to Craig MacDonald which we’ll need to assess.”

Oban Camanachd, the 2023 runners-up, beat Lochaber 5-2. Malcolm Clark’s hat-trick and Daniel MacVicar’s brace counted with Lochaber, who had Max Campbell sent off, responding through Stuart Callison and Ben Delaney’s late penalty.

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans said: “We didn’t want to get pulled into a physical game and we moved the ball about nicely, scoring some well-worked goals.

“It was harder than the scoreline suggests and our Daniel MacVicar was terrific.”

Kyles Athletic put daylight between themselves and the Mowi Premiership relegation zone when they beat Glenurquhart 2-1. Ross Macrae gave Kyles the lead, but youngster Daniel MacLean levelled with a breakaway goal after the restart.

Skipper Scott Macdonald’s winner came 20 minutes from time, moving his side three points above the drop zone with three games in hand.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “It wasn’t a pretty. We had a lot of play, testing their keeper Stuart MacKintosh who was on top form.

“Glen stuck at it, but we had chances and I missed three sitters so I’ll need to work on my shooting.

“It was another important two points though as we go into a tough run of fixtures.”

Kinlochshiel’s match with Caberfeidh was postponed.

Bute collected their first Mowi National Division point of the season, drawing 4-4 with Kilmallie while Col Glen and Inveraray drew 2-2.