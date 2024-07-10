Elgin GP is one of Scotland’s oldest as he celebrates 70th birthday – but he isn’t even thinking about retirement yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin GP is one of Scotland’s oldest as he celebrates 70th birthday – but he isn’t even thinking about retirement yet

Dr Ron Stewart has been a familiar face in the consulting rooms at Maryhill since 1985.

Ron Stewart outside Maryhill medical practice.
Dr Ron Stewart has been a GP at Maryhill for 39 years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

At 70 years old Dr Ron Stewart may be one of the oldest doctors in Scotland, but the Elgin GP has no intention of retiring just yet.

The doctor has been a familiar face in the Maryhill consulting room since 1985 after previously holding positions at Dr Gray’s and hospitals in Aberdeen.

During the last 39 years he has been on the frontline of healthcare in Moray in a period of constant change while helping many thousands of locals.

When he started he was at a practice with about 5,000 registered patients, a total that has now swelled to 22,500 following several mergers.

Ron Stewart on telephone in archive photo.
Dr Ron Stewart in his earlier days at Maryhill. Image: Supplied

Recent studies have found that the average retirement age for doctors in Scotland is 58 amidst “burnout” concerns.

Dr Stewart told the Press and Journal he still feels the same as when he did when he walked into the surgery for the first time nearly 40 years ago.

So what is keeping the veteran Elgin GP from hanging up his stethoscope as he celebrates his 70th birthday?

‘I enjoy helping our patients’

Although Dr Stewart retired as a Maryhill partner in 2020 in the early days of the Covid pandemic, he has continued to work part-time with two full days and two half-days a week.

And while staff got together for the keen cyclist’s 70th birthday yesterday, the thought of calling it a day as an Elgin GP isn’t in his thoughts yet.

Dr Ron Stewart surrounded by colleagues while cutting 70th birthday cake.
Dr Ron Stewart celebrated his 70th birthday surrounded by colleagues. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The grandfather-of-three said: “I enjoy helping people. It’s that feeling of coming home at the end of the day knowing you’ve made a difference.

“The health service is facing very challenging times and it can be more difficult to help patients whether they are waiting for investigations or surgery or whatever it is.

“But being able to go to work and come home at the end of the day knowing you’ve achieved something, made a difference to someone, is still a great feeling.”

Exterior photo of Dr Gray's hospital.
Dr Stewart’s early duties included visits to the wards at Dr Gray’s Hospital. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“Continuity for patients has always been the strong point of general practice. The pressure on primary care means it’s not always possible to do that now.

“If I start someone on a new medication, or if they’re waiting on some follow-ups, then I like to be able to check on that myself to see how it’s going.

“If I was only doing one day a week or whatever that would be very difficult, so I think I’ve got the balance right.”

How job of Elgin GP has changed

After graduating from Aberdeen University in 1972, Dr Stewart initially pursued a career in hospitals.

However, as the job had increasingly less contact with patients, he found himself drawn to a career as a GP.

For the first 10 years he would combine surgeries at Maryhill with ward rounds across the road at Dr Gray’s among many other duties.

Dr Ron Stewart in consulting room at desk.
Dr Ron Stewart in the consulting room. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

While in the 1980s the GPs were supported by as few as two nurses, today Dr Stewart and the rest of the Maryhill team increasingly rely on dozens of other staff including occupational therapists, physiotherapists, pharmacists, specialist nurses and more.

He said: “We had the two nurses who really just did dressings, took blood and that was about it.

“Everything else was seen by the GPs in those days, whether it was a sore throat, a cough or something more serious like a cancer diagnosis.

“Over the years that has changed and a lot more of the more routine cases are being seen by advanced nurse practitioners.

Ron Stewart in brown jacket in archive photo.
The role of a GP has changed dramatically over the decades. Image: Supplied

“They are increasingly seeing much more complex cases too, things like abdominal pain, which can become serious.

“Sadly the GPs are dealing with an awful lot more things like mental health and things from the stresses and strains of modern life.

“The case load is a lot more complex than it ever has been. In order to be sustainable other members of the team are taking it away from the GPs who can do it to the same level, if not better.”

Increasing pressure on GP surgeries

As GP Dr Stewart celebrates his 70th birthday, he is quick to credit the help and support of his Elgin colleagues for encouraging him to continue.

During his time at Maryhill the practice has expanded by incorporating firstly the practice in Rothes and more recently the Elgin Community Surgery.

Dr Stewart explained it was becoming harder for smaller practices to operate in modern times. 

He said: “Across the country, it’s very hard for single-handed GP practices to continue, particularly in rural areas.

Elgin Community Surgery sign
Elgin Community Surgery closed in 2021. Image: DC Thomson

“We agreed to take over Rothes, got the surgery refurbished, and just three years ago took on Elgin Community Surgery. 

“It was another very small GP practice and they indicated they couldn’t continue so would hand their contract back.

“I enjoy the job, I enjoy doing it. It’s a great team to work with. Yes, you’re still dealing with some very complex and serious issues.

“The team create a great environment though so you can still come in and have a laugh, which helps you get through the day.”

