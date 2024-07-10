Elgin GP is one of Scotland’s oldest as he celebrates 70th birthday – but he isn’t even thinking about retirement yet

At 70 years old Dr Ron Stewart may be one of the oldest doctors in Scotland, but the Elgin GP has no intention of retiring just yet.

The doctor has been a familiar face in the Maryhill consulting room since 1985 after previously holding positions at Dr Gray’s and hospitals in Aberdeen.

During the last 39 years he has been on the frontline of healthcare in Moray in a period of constant change while helping many thousands of locals.

When he started he was at a practice with about 5,000 registered patients, a total that has now swelled to 22,500 following several mergers.

Recent studies have found that the average retirement age for doctors in Scotland is 58 amidst “burnout” concerns.

Dr Stewart told the Press and Journal he still feels the same as when he did when he walked into the surgery for the first time nearly 40 years ago.

So what is keeping the veteran Elgin GP from hanging up his stethoscope as he celebrates his 70th birthday?

‘I enjoy helping our patients’

Although Dr Stewart retired as a Maryhill partner in 2020 in the early days of the Covid pandemic, he has continued to work part-time with two full days and two half-days a week.

And while staff got together for the keen cyclist’s 70th birthday yesterday, the thought of calling it a day as an Elgin GP isn’t in his thoughts yet.

The grandfather-of-three said: “I enjoy helping people. It’s that feeling of coming home at the end of the day knowing you’ve made a difference.

“The health service is facing very challenging times and it can be more difficult to help patients whether they are waiting for investigations or surgery or whatever it is.

“But being able to go to work and come home at the end of the day knowing you’ve achieved something, made a difference to someone, is still a great feeling.”

“Continuity for patients has always been the strong point of general practice. The pressure on primary care means it’s not always possible to do that now.

“If I start someone on a new medication, or if they’re waiting on some follow-ups, then I like to be able to check on that myself to see how it’s going.

“If I was only doing one day a week or whatever that would be very difficult, so I think I’ve got the balance right.”

How job of Elgin GP has changed

After graduating from Aberdeen University in 1972, Dr Stewart initially pursued a career in hospitals.

However, as the job had increasingly less contact with patients, he found himself drawn to a career as a GP.

For the first 10 years he would combine surgeries at Maryhill with ward rounds across the road at Dr Gray’s among many other duties.

While in the 1980s the GPs were supported by as few as two nurses, today Dr Stewart and the rest of the Maryhill team increasingly rely on dozens of other staff including occupational therapists, physiotherapists, pharmacists, specialist nurses and more.

He said: “We had the two nurses who really just did dressings, took blood and that was about it.

“Everything else was seen by the GPs in those days, whether it was a sore throat, a cough or something more serious like a cancer diagnosis.

“Over the years that has changed and a lot more of the more routine cases are being seen by advanced nurse practitioners.

“They are increasingly seeing much more complex cases too, things like abdominal pain, which can become serious.

“Sadly the GPs are dealing with an awful lot more things like mental health and things from the stresses and strains of modern life.

“The case load is a lot more complex than it ever has been. In order to be sustainable other members of the team are taking it away from the GPs who can do it to the same level, if not better.”

Increasing pressure on GP surgeries

As GP Dr Stewart celebrates his 70th birthday, he is quick to credit the help and support of his Elgin colleagues for encouraging him to continue.

During his time at Maryhill the practice has expanded by incorporating firstly the practice in Rothes and more recently the Elgin Community Surgery.

Dr Stewart explained it was becoming harder for smaller practices to operate in modern times.

He said: “Across the country, it’s very hard for single-handed GP practices to continue, particularly in rural areas.

“We agreed to take over Rothes, got the surgery refurbished, and just three years ago took on Elgin Community Surgery.

“It was another very small GP practice and they indicated they couldn’t continue so would hand their contract back.

“I enjoy the job, I enjoy doing it. It’s a great team to work with. Yes, you’re still dealing with some very complex and serious issues.

“The team create a great environment though so you can still come in and have a laugh, which helps you get through the day.”